Blake: 'Costa Rica match is going to be hardest yet'

ORLANDO, Florida – Reggae Boyz skipper Andre Blake urged his teammates to brace for a tough game against Costa Rica in their final Group C match of the Concacaf Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday.

Kickoff is at 7:00 pm (6:00 pm Jamaica time).

In the other match of the Exploria Stadium double-bill, Group D campaigners Panama and Grenada came up from Texas for their finale at 9:00 pm (8:00 pm Jamaica time].

Jamaica, like Costa Rica, have progressed to the quarterfinals with six points from two matches, the same as the Central Americans.

The Boyz had victories over Suriname (2-0) and Guadeloupe (2-1), while Costa Rica defeated Guadeloupe (3-1) and Suriname (2-1).

Blake, who has been outstanding for the Boyz, says the Los Ticos encounter for group honours is going “to be a good game”.

“We are looking forward to it and I think the match against Costa Rica is going to be the hardest game yet and I know the guys will be ready as games like these you don't have to motivate the guys as they know what's at stake,” Blake told Observer Online.

“Even if I am playing a scrimmage game I want to win, and I know all the players are the same as we are very competitive. We are going to go out there and try and win the game, and we are going to try and get better as a team and as individuals and to just look to have that momentum going forward,” he added.

Blake, the standout goalkeeper for US Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union, says apart from going for the victory against the Central Americans, the team will be aiming to improve the quality of its overall play.

But ultimately, the goal is to get three points from the game and top the group.

“Anything in life you do, and you are not trying to improve, then maybe you should stop doing it, so we are definitely challenging ourselves to get better every day and we know it's not going to happen overnight.

“Then again, the most important thing is the result. I think if we continue to get the right results, everything else will come after. For now, I would rather to play ugly and win, so the so-called pretty part can come later,” Blake said.

Meanwhile, the Boyz were due for a full tactical session at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Monday afternoon, even as dark clouds and rumbling thunder threatened from above.

Sean Williams