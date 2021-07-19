Boyz make seven changes for Costa Rica clash

ORLANDO, Florida – Jamaica's Reggae Boyz have made seven changes to their starting 11 for Tuesday's Group C Concacaf Gold Cup match against Costa Rica at Exploria Stadium.

The final match of the group phase is set for a 7:00 pm start (6:00 pm Jamaica time].

Getting their first start of the tournament are centre-back Adrian Mariappa, left-back Kemar Lawrence, right-back Oniel Fisher, midfielders Devon Williams and Tyreek Magee, plus forwards Andre Gray and Junior Flemmings.

Keeping their positions from the last match are goalkeeping Captain Andre Blake, central defender Damion Lowe, and the midfield pair of Daniel Johnson and Leon Bailey.

Head Coach Theodore Whitmore said several factors drove the technical staff into making the changes for the game.

"We have to take a number of things into consideration, [and one of them] is that we have players here on cards.

"But I am confident that they [new starters] will give one hundred and ten per cent [as] they know what we need and what we are looking for," he said.

The other match of the day will see Group D campaigners Panama and Grenada doing battle in their final match at 9:00 pm (8:00 pm Jamaica time].

Meanwhile, Guadeloupe and Suriname, the other Group C teams, will meet at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, each hunting their first points of the competition. Match time is 7:00 pm (5:00 pm Jamaica time].

The Boyz and Costa Rica have progressed to the quarterfinals with six points after two wins and will face the USA and Canada.

Sean Williams