Boyz on two-day break from on-field training, focus on in-house activities

ORLANDO, Florida – Jamaica's Reggae Boyz have been given a two-day break from on-field training activities, a team official has confirmed.

Team Manager Roy Simpson said the players would not take the field on Saturday and Sunday in keeping with its broad daily activity itinerary and competition technical programme.

However, the move is not seen as a fulsome rest period, but an opportunity to focus on other aspects of team activation in a tournament environment.

In the absence of on-pitch training, the group will be involved in other activities, for example, recovery regiments for players who participated in Friday's Gold Cup match against Guadelouope which the Boyz won 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

The players and staff are also expected to stay engaged in meetings that could involve, but not limited to, team-bonding and match analysis sessions.

As preparation moves into higher gear for the top-of-the-table showdown against Costa Rica in the final Group C match on Tuesday, the Boyz will stage a full tactical session at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Monday.

Jamaica go into the Cost Rica match-up with six points, the same as the Central Americans, but the latter lead the group on goal difference tie-breaker.

Sean Williams