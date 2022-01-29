Calculus, Oneofakind battle for Alex Hamilton Trophy

SIX horses may have been entered to contest The Alexander Hamilton Trophy but, by all indications, the one-mile (1,600 metres) event seems set to be decided between two — Gary Subratie's Calculus and the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Oneofakind .

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance race being run in honour of Alex Hamilton — the man responsible for gifting the property where present-day Caymanas Park is located, in the 1950s — will be the main attraction on a lively looking 10-race programme.

First post is noon.

Both Calculus and Oneofakind seem well suited to a race of this nature and have been well prepared for today's seasonal bow, where one of the two is almost certain to cop this trophy and the lion's share of the $1.2-million purse for their connections.

Calculus races for the first time as a four-year-old and does so in pretty decent form, having placed second and third behind perpetual rival Further and Beyond in the Jamaica Cup and Ian Levy Cup on November 13 and December 26, respectively.

Prior to those runs, the St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner lowered Further and Beyond's flag, winning the October 23 Gold Cup over seven furlongs (1,400m) by over two lengths.

Though he will again be shouldering top weight of 57.kg (126lb) with regular rider Shane Ellis, Calculus has all the class necessary to put these away with minimal effort.

Oneofakind did his time before in this grade, winning The Viceroy Trophy over a mile in April followed by a two-turn event in June, but later fell off the bubble.

It should be noted that Oneofakind was also in that November 13 Jamaica Cup contest over nine and a half furlongs, finishing down the track, while Calculus placed third.

However, with the trainers' championship at stake, Nunes dropped Oneofakind down to the lower Overnight Allowance class where he defeated Billy Whizz by a neck over today's distance, coming off the break, carrying top weight 126lb.

The now-five-year-old Oneofakind returns to Open Allowance, after more than a month's rest, for a trip to which he is well suited.

Add to this the fact that Oneofakind will not only be running with 119lb, some seven pounds lighter than Calculus, but he will be in the hands of the joint leading rider Robert Halledeen who has been rich in form since the back end of last season.

Expect Halledeen to have Oneofakind close to the front-runners before making a sweeping move towards getting the Joseph Lewars-owned charge to his ninth victory from 21 starts.

Subratie will also field Awesome Treasure, who was given a sound introduction to the class on January 22, placing fifth behind the speedsters Patriarch and company over six furlongs (1,200m).

While Awesome Treasure is better suited for this longer trip, the imported mare is now pitted against two of the best horses currently in training, which makes for a difficult assignment. Look for Awesome Treasure to go to the lead but she should eventually fade away when the big boys get rolling in the straight.

Nuclear Noon, the other Nunes trainee, has been trying to find his hoofs in Open Allowance and is slowly coming to grips with his new scenery and acquaintances. However he has, of late, developed the tendency to dwell in his starting barrier, as evidenced in his last effort on January 15 when he was slowly away but was seen making good headway in the straight, albeit too late, eventually finishing fourth.

That run underscores his immense potential but the fact that Halledeen has opted to partner Oneofakind on this occasion says much about Nuclear Noon's chances of winning this.

Meanwhile, Jason DaCosta's 12-year-old Hover Craft is no stranger to this level of competition but should find his younger rivals giving very little away today as Ian Parsard's Double Crown steps back up to the level where he has found the going tough — and this assignment is no easier.