Calculus makes calculated run to snatch Sir Howard Stakes

THE highly rated Calculus announced himself as one of the strong contenders for the upcoming Classic races after a stylish, yet powerful handling from jockey Dane Nelson guided him to win the 26th running of the $1.5-million Sir Howard Stakes feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The Anthony Nunes trainee laboured in seventh place at the half mile (800m) in the native-bred three-year-old Restricted Allowance non-winners of two event for colts and geldings, but Nelson guided the bay colt towards the inside rails at the top of the lane before asking him for his top effort as he gained on long-time leader Regnant under Shane Ellis.

And under strong handling Calculus collared Regnant deep inside the final stages of the race with Nelson tucking away his whip as he eased his mount while gazing across at a beaten Ellis.

By Sensational Slam – Trinket Box, Calculus, bred by Kama Maharaj and owned by Shivan Maharj, won by a half-length in a time of 1:14.1 minutes for the distance. Billy Whizz, the mount of Anthony Thomas, finished in third place.

“I was concerned about his winning run the entire trip as we always knew that, going into the race, that six furlongs was not his best trip. He would love, when starting, to go around the track more than once. It was a starting point for him against non-winners of two and if he was good enough, great, if not we would move on from here,” Nunes said in a post-race interview.

It was the second winner on the nine-race card for Nelson as the bustling rider had earlier won the sixth race aboard Mamacita for trainer Ryan Darby.

Also with two winners were trainer Alford Brown and jockey Shane Ellis. The two had teamed up with first-time runner True Al Sky as well as Custer in the third and fourth races, respectively.

Racing continues next weekend.