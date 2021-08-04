De Grasse wins Olympic 200m gold; Jamaica's Dwyer finishes seventh

De Grasse wins Olympic 200m gold; Jamaica's Dwyer finishes seventhWednesday, August 04, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Rasheed Dwyer finished seventh in the men's 200m finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, with North Americans sweeping the podium spots in the event.
Dwyer clocked 20.21 seconds (-0.5m/s) after being the only male sprint finalist from Jamaica. Just two Jamaicans took part in 200m with Julian Forte failing to get past the first round while Yohan Blake had withdrawn from the championships due to injury.
Dwyer, who won the national championships in late June, was making the final of a major global championships for the first time, after winning the Commonwealth Games title in 2014 but failing to get past the semis at the last two World Championships.
Canadian Andre De Grasse won the title, running a national record 19.62 seconds, lowering the 19.73 seconds he ran in the semi-finals.
He was followed by two Americans, Kenny Bednarick who took the silver medal in a personal best 19.68 seconds; and pre-race favourite and World Champion Noah Lyles who was third with a season best equalling 19.74 seconds.
