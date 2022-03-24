Delta Sports aiming to impact Jamaica's sporting landscape

AT a recent soft launch of the Delta Sports subsidiary, founder Glenroy Walker explained how the company has been quietly making their impact felt on the sporting landscape in recent months.

“We have been doing this through sponsorship and other philanthropic activities to various schools and sporting organisations across the country.

“Currently, we have adopted the Alphansus Davis High School girls' track and field team, where we provide them with gears needed for their meets and operation. We have been doing collaborative efforts with other businesses in and around the community, as well as internationally.”

The impact has extended beyond the field of play as they seek to improve all areas of life for the athletes.

“Our co-founder Dr Judith McLaren has assisted in giving her expert advice on health and wellness and how to build one's immune system and more, one of which — Vita Life Products — were issued to the schools recently through care packages,” he further outlined.

Delta Sports has a flagship store in Mandeville from where they distribute their equipment, which has also impacted Alphansus Davis High School. But beyond sports, the Delta Shield group has been impacting Alphansus Davis High in a big way.

“We engaged the school in their feeding programme for the school, wired their surveillance system, and helped programme a course work in the educational system.”

The head coach of the Alphansus Davis track team, Megan Wilson-Copeland outlined the ways that Delta Sports has impacted her programme in the last few years.

“Delta Sports has contributed financially to the Alphansus Davis track team since 2018. “They contributed towards the girls' boarding before they moved onto the school campus, and before the pandemic they contributed to our team attending the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

“Delta Sports also donates food items that help with feeding the athletes while they are on campus. “We have student athletes that have gone on scholarship overseas, and they played an important part in contributing to the financial aspects of the athletes' needs.”

Copeland spoke of the importance of the contribution made by Walker and Delta Sports to the school.

“The contribution is very important and well-needed because Alphansus Davis High is not in a position to help the student athletes as they would want to because not enough money is allocated for sports, therefore we have to depend on outside sources.

“And so, we welcome the support and must say a big thank you to Glenroy Walker, the head of Delta Shield.”

Glenroy Walker is a past student of Alphansus Davis High and has been personally contributing to their boarding fees for over 10 years.

— Dwayne Richards