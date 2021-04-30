PHOTO: Dry run

Friday, April 30, 2021

Salieci Myles of Rusea's High (third left) strikes away from the field to win the Class One girls' 100m at Thursday's GraceKennedy COCAA Western Champs at STETHS Sports Complex in Santa Cruz. Myles ran 12.25 seconds to win the 100m and also won the 100m hurdles in 14.66 seconds. High schools have been using regional meets as dry runs for 'Champs'. (Photo: Paul Reid)

