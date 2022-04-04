Emperorofthecats rules all comers in Prince Consort Stakes

Emperorofthecats, bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson, announced himself as a strong contender on the Classic scene after well-executed run to win the $1.75-million Prince Consort Stakes feature contest over seven furlongs (1,400m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Running with the blinkers off, Emperorofthecats, under the guidance of jockey Bebeto Harvey, in a much-improved run, just held on in the finish to beat Blue Vinyl (Dane Nelson) by a short head in the native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event. Emperorofthecats won the event, which was the second leg in the “Road to the Triple Crown” for colts and geldings, by a smooth 1:27.0.

Emperorofthecats broke well in second place behind Shadowfax (Reyan Lewis) at the off, but quickly assumed the lead leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) marker. He held the lead down the backstretch ahead of Sir Howard winner Tekapunt (Phillip Parchment), with Shadowfax and Brinks (Omar Walker) running the inside rails.

Leaving the half-mile, Harvey and Emperorofthecats upped the tempo on rivals and turned for home with a good enough lead and looked all over an easy winner in deep stretch. However, with yards to go to the wire, Emperorofthecats began to shorten a bit, but by then bay colt had done more than enough and held on in the end. Tekapunt finished third.

Emperorofthecats is bred by Emperor Hall out of the Law of the Sea mare Laws of the Cats and was winning for the second time from as many starts.

“It was a pretty confident ride as I know what I am best at doing. I got a sharp break at the off and I was very relaxed down the backstretch as much as possible. From I left the half-mile, I was really comfortable as I had a lot of horse in hand and when I asked him, he responded very nicely and came out victorious, and I am very happy with the win,” Harvey said shortly after the race.

Meanwhile, Anthony Nunes topped the trainers with two winners on the nine-race card. The three-time defending champion saddled Thalos (Shane Ellis) in the sixth race over the five-straight (1,000m) course and Nuclear Noon (Robert Halledeen) in the ninth and final event, also down the straight.

Racing continues on Saturday.

— Ruddy Allen