Father Patrick leads charge for Blumenthal Trophy

Father Patrick, the Ian Parsard-conditioned five-year-old bay gelding, will go in search of his second-consecutive win when he takes on rivals in the $1-million Blumenthal Trophy feature event on the nine-race card at Caymanas Park today.

Father Patrick has been brilliant this the season, chipping off three wins from seve starts with earnings of $2,754,450 for his connections. He was an impressive winner when last at the races on July 21 as the far-striding runner blinded rivals by 4 ¼ lengths to win Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fame Stakes over six furlongs (1,200m) in a sweet time of 1:11.4 minutes, backed by splits of 22.4 x 45.4.

Father Patrick should not be bothered by this extension in journey and with the apprentice Romario Spencer chipping off nine pounds, bringing the weight down from 59.0kgs (130 lb) to 55.okgs (121 lb), he should easily put these away. But it is a risk as the apprentice is inexperienced. Father Patrick, has looked the part at exercise as he, after cantering nine furlongs (1,800), galloped six furlongs in 1:16.4 with ease.

The three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) is the seventh race on the day with a post time of 3:30 pm. First race is at 11:15 am.

The pair of American-bred runners Eroy and Eagle should provide most competition for favourite here.

Eroy won well on last when defeating Legality by two lengths going over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on July at the Overnight Allowance level. Although up in class here, Eroy is talented and he should give a good account of himself.

Eagle One is an improving sort who continues to do well at this level. Eagle One was second behind Father Patrick in the recent Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fame Trophy and once again should play second fiddle.

Probably of the rest of runners in the seven-horse field, only Duke could spring a surprise. He was fourth in the Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fame Stakes behind Father Patrick. Duke should welcome this extension in journey and is expected to run a very good race.

Also on tap is a three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) which sees the Jason DaCosta's unbeaten bay filly Make Up Artist going for win number five on the trot.

Make Up Artist has destroyed all before her en route to reaching this level. Based on her last win, Make Up Artist should get this distance comfortably. Going six-and-a-half furlongs on July 5, Make Up Artist romped home by 3 ½ lengths going away from her closest rival Glock in a time of 1:18.4. Make Up Artist has been training well coming into this race and could make in win number five on the trot but it won't be easy.

Strong competition should come from Legality, Sentient and Roy Rogers.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Diligent/Summer Sun/Killer Bee

Race 2) Hecandance/Inspired Miracle/Yetagain

Race 3) Markofaprince/Timetosaygoodbye/Original Train

Race 4) Corazon sin Miedo/Free Addi/It's All I

Race 5) Princess Emanuelle/Nuclear Thunder/Anaso

Race 6) Rum With Me/Glock/Silent Seeker

Race 7) Make Up Artist/Legality/Sentient

Race 8) Father Patrick/Eagle One/Eroy

Race 9) Diamond In The Sky/Press Conference/Rocket Lily