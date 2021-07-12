Fitness the key to a Humble Lion turnaround, says Price

Two losses from two games to start the truncated Jamaica Premier League season is not something that Humble Lion FC head coach Andrew Price would have planned for, but it is a reality that he must accept.

After going down 2-0 to Cavalier FC to start the season last week, Humble Lion were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline on Saturday, this time to Mount Pleasant FA, which has left them behind the eight-ball early.

But despite back-to-back defeats Price remains upbeat about what he saw from his players in their second outing, with improved fitness levels being one of them.

“I am disappointed in the result, but I can say I am pleased with the effort that I got from the players today (Saturday). They looked a much better and fitter team this week.

“The work that we did last week after the first game, we looked a much fitter team; we looked much better against a very good Mount Pleasant team.”

Price believes a missed opportunity early in the game was a key factor to determining the outcome of the match.

“I thought we got a chance early in the first half where we should have put away a one on one with the goalkeeper. If we had put that away the game could have been much different.

“Our team has to look at moments. Football is a game of moments and when they scored their goal, one of our players was off the field injured and we never made the adjustment quick enough and he (Francois Swaby) was able to get a free shot on the back post and I think that was the difference in the game.”

He praised the efforts of his substitutes who he thought acquitted themselves quite well, despite not scoring.

“We showed a little bit of spunk. We came back late in the game and we looked threatening with some changes I had made to telling effect, so it's all about continuing to work; continuing to improve. We are a work in progress. We started very late, we are not making any excuses, but we are going to work ourselves into fitness.”

Price promised to ring the changes in order to find a combination that will work to get his team their first victory of the season.

“We just have to give people opportunities. We have to look at the depth of our team and look at areas we can improve. Give people an opportunity to go out there and play and anybody who goes out there and gets in a good nick and gets a purple patch then we stick with them, but it's about giving everybody an opportunity.”

Having seen signs of improvement in the overall fitness of his team after the second game, Price believes that it's just a matter of time before they will be able to match their opponents stride for stride.

“We need to continue to improve our fitness and once we improve our fitness and we start scoring some goals we will be on track. There are nine more games to play. There is still a lot more to play for; we just have to get our fitness up to scratch where we can run with people for 90 minutes.”

Today, Humble Lions will play former champions Arnett Gardens FC who lost their first game of the season to rivals Tivoli Gardens in the west Kingston derby last Tuesday. The game which closes out match week three will begin at 3:30pm at the Stadium East Field.