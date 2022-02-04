Former William Knibb star Cristojaye Daley signs one-year deal with topflight Slovenian club

Former William Knibb star Cristojaye Daley signs one-year deal with topflight Slovenian clubFriday, February 04, 2022
|
Former national junior representative Cristojaye Daley has signed a one-year loan deal with topflight Slovenian club FC Koper from Trelawny Football Association club Holland United, with an option to make the deal permanent, the Jamaica Observer has learnt.
The 19 year-old Daley, who scored four goals for Harbour View FC while on loan in the Jamaica Premier League last season, left the island recently and will be the second Jamaican at the club, joining Kaheem Parris.
Koper are currently second in the points tables on 38 points behind leaders Maribor with a point more.
Dewight Jeremiah, who coached Daley at William Knibb and at Holland United where he has been a part of the club since he was nine years old, described the move as “very significant”.
He said the move shows that “if you organise your club in a professional manner, you can play a major role in the scheme of football at any level”.
Daley was one of the standout players for William Knibb in the 2019 season, leading them to the Inter-zone round for the first time in six years after topping Zone C before losing to Petersfield High in the second round.
He scored 14 of William Knibb's 21 goals in the first round and was part of the national Under-17 team that year.
Jeremiah described Daley as “very technical, very explosive and sees the game at a much higher level than most players”.
“[He is] a player maker number 10, but can play off the left or right and has an eye for the goal,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“He has the ability to improve his game based on the demands as he showed in his short time at Harbour View FC. That will serve him well on this challenge,” Jeremiah said.
He said Daley was focused on his football career, which he has made a priority from very early.
“I feel that will give him that determination and dedication he will need to succeed at this level. He has significantly improved on his success rate in duels, something that coaches are big on in Europe,” Jeremiah ended.
— Paul Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy