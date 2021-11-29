God of Love proves a gift in Gerry Skelton Memorial

As expected, the Fitzgerald Richards-conditioned five-year-old bay gelding God of Love obliged as the favourite in the $1-million Gerry Skelton Memorial Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

However, God of Love, who was down in class, had to fight all the way for victory, just getting the better of One Don and Go Deh Girl by half-length in the three-year-old and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over five and a half furlongs (1,100m). God of Love ran the distance in a smooth 1:06.1 minutes.

With the in-form Robert Halledeen in the saddle, God of Love was prominent at the start of the race as he settled in second place behind Go Deh Girl (Omar Walker) going into the half-mile (800m) turn.

Turning for home, God of Love drew alongside Go Deh Girl and with both horses refusing to give up, the battle for supremacy then developed in deep stretch. Halledeen and God of Love found extra and began to edge away in the final stages of the race and did just enough to hold onto the win in the end.

It was the second winner on the 10-race card for Halledeen as he had earlier booted home Prosecco to victory for Patrick Lynch in the fifth race.

Also with two winners on the day were trainer Jason DaCosta and jockey Oneil Mullings. DaCosta saddled Drummer Boy (Anthony Thomas) in the eighth race and Sudden Flight (Dick Cardenas) in the 10th and final event to victories, while Mullings was successful aboard 62-1 long shot Casual Affair in the sixth race for trainer Ryan Darby and Vice Cherry Pie for trainer Edward Stanberry in the very next race.

Racing continues on Saturday.

—Ruddy Allen