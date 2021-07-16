Hector: 'Guadeloupe will be a tough team to break down'

ORLANDO, Florida – Fulham defender Michael Hector says Guadeloupe will be a challenge for Jamaica when they meet in their Group C encounter of the Concacaf Gold Cup later Friday.

The match, the first of a double-header at Exploria Stadium here, is set to get underway at 6:30 pm (5:30 pm Jamaica time].

Costa Rica and Suriname will meet in the other encounter at 9:00 pm (8:00 pm Jamaica time].

The Central American giants, with three points, go into Friday's contest as group leaders by virtue of goal difference following their 3-1 victory over Guadeloupe on Monday. Jamaica, also with three points, are second after their 2-0 win over Suriname, also on Monday.

Guadeloupe and Suriname, without a point, are third and fourth, respectively.

Guadeloupe, although they lost to Costa Rica, were in the match all the way and demonstrated sound technical ability and good overall football intelligence.

Hector, 28, is fully aware of the threat that French-speaking nation poses to Jamaica's thrust for victory and a place in the quarter-final round.

“Guadeloupe will be a very tough team to break down, and obviously they know our qualities and the threats we have, and also we need to make sure we move the ball around quicker than we did in the last game,” Hector told Observer Online.

Despite the obvious strength of Guadeloupe, the former Chelsea player still thinks Jamaica have the ammunition to secure victory.

“I think with the players we have and the attacking threat we pose, we will create chances in the game, and it's just for us to take those chances.

“In the first game, I thought we could have scored more goals than we did, but obviously, we have not played together for a long time,” Hector noted.

He said part of his goals of this edition of the biennial tournament, is to go home with a winner's medal. The Boyz have got a whiff of the title prior when they were beaten finalists in 2015 and 2017.

“It [winning Gold Cup] would mean everything to me, it would be history and that's the personal goal I have set myself.

“For me and my family, it would be a proud moment [to win the Gold Cup], and no one has ever done it, so why can't we be the first,” Hector ended.

Sean Williams