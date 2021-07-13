'It was nice to score,' beams Reggae Boy Reid

ORLANDO, USA – Bobby Reid's screamer for Jamaica in their 2-0 win over Suriname in the opening match of the Concacaf Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium here on Monday night, was a beauty in every sense of the word.

With the Reggae Boyz already up 1-0, courtesy of a sixth-minute strike from Belgium-based Shamar Nicholson, attacker Reid served up the spectacular in minute 26 to cap a dominant first half.

From a lofted ball out of the back from defender Damion Lowe aimed at point man Nicholson, a Suriname defender beat the lanky Jamaican to the high ball, but only managed to head into free space for the onrushing Reid to volley home from 20 yards to give the opposing goalkeeper Warner Hahn no chance.

“It was nice to score and a nice vibe and to give them [fans] something to cheer about. They are going home happy, we are happy with two goals, a clean sheet and we just move onto the next game,” he said.

“I thought it was a long ball from Nana [Lowe], and I thought it would go to Bowsa (Nicholson) or the second ball, but it dropped nicely, and I hit it clean and got it on target,” Reid added.

The 28-year-old, who had a standout season for Fulham in the Championships, summed up the game, which was deemed an affair of two halves.

“There are going to be times in games that you are going to enjoy and times that you are not going to enjoy.

“The first half was enjoyable as we moved the ball around nicely, but I think at the start of the second half we should have come back out with more energy and not let them back into the game, but we didn't, and that's why we struggled for a little bit,” noted the diminutive Reid.

Jamaica lie in second place in Group C with three points, trailing Costa Rica on goal difference. The Central Americans, also with three points, defeated Guadeloupe 3-1 in the second match of Monday night's double-header.

The Boyz' next game will be on Friday against Guadeloupe, also at Exploria Stadium.

-- Sean Williams