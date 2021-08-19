Jamaica's juniors set to depart for CFU competitions

Jamaica's juniors set to depart for CFU competitionsThursday, August 19, 2021
Jamaica's Under-15 boys' and Under-14 girls' football teams will journey to the Dominican Republic today and tomorrow to participate in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys' U15 Challenge Series and the CFU Girls' U14 Challenge Series.
These editions are reserved for boys and girls who were born on or after January 1, 2006 and 2007, respectively. Competition begins Sunday with both finals set for August 29. These tournaments had been postponed from 2020.
Down to participate are Aruba, Haiti, St Martin (FR), Bonaire, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos Islands, Curacao, Puerto Rico, United States Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and St Lucia.
The competitions are designed to aid development within the CFU and are open to participation from the 31 member associations within the body.
The boys will open against St Lucia at Panamericano San Cristobal at 2:30 pm on Sunday, followed by a game against Puerto Rico at the same venue on Monday at 4:30 pm, then against St Kitts and Nevis at 12:30 pm the following day.
The quarter-finals will be played on August 26 at the Panamericano San Cristobal and the Feliz Sanchez Olympic Stadium, with the semi-finals set for August 27 at the same venues, and the final on August 29 at the Feliz Sanchez Olympic Stadium.
Jamaica's girls will open against Grenada on Sunday at 1:30 pm at Ashton School, followed by the game against Dominican Republic at 3:30 pm on Monday, and against Puerto Rico at 1:30m pm on Tuesday, also at Ashton School.
Jamaica oppose Haiti on August 26 at Ashton School at 3:30 pm, with the final set for August 29 at the Feliz Sanchez Olympic Stadium.
Boys' team: Ron Webb, Ahir Dixon, Jahmani Bell, Adrian Reid, Dyllan John, Antwone Smith, Jaedee Mitchell, Jamoy Dennis, Jawanio Gordon, Leighton Murray, Matthew Spence, Orane Watson, Rajae Taylor, Romaine Walters, Ronaldo Barrett, Taywane Lynch, Dantae Escoffery, Deandrae Gallimore
Girls' team: Felisha Ferguson, Samara Findley, Sajane Anderson, Destiny Powell, Asayana Jones, Elizabeth Miller, Jada-Lee Bryan, Shiona Ashman, Shauntai Pryce, Dejaunae Lewis, Devonae Lewis, Italya Robinson, Shanae Ashley, Cassandra Smith, Schenell Goodhall, Olivia Ashbourne, Ricquanna Richards, Tassanique Breakenridge.
