Lowe: 'We are a very athletic team that can high-press the US'

DALLAS, Texas – Ace defender Damion Lowe believes that Jamaica's natural athletic ability could unlock the USA in their Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.

That game will be the feature of a double-header and is set to get going at 8:30 pm. In the curtain-raiser at 6:00 pm, Costa Rica and Canada do battle.

“We are a very athletic team than can high-press them [USA]; we know we can stay compact defensively and force them wide and use our strengths on the wings, and that is what we are focused on,” said Lowe.

The Egypt-based professional says he has spotted an area his team could exploit in what is expected to be a tactical chess game.

“US is a footballing team and they like to play out of the back, and we will see if we can use that against them,” Lowe noted.

He said he is satisfied the way the team has matured during the tournament.

“If you look at the team you can see that we have been playing well all-round… and kudos to the defence as we have only conceded one goal in three games, so that's good; we just have to continue that discipline and just hope to find the back of the net,” Lowe said.

“We have been doing well regardless of the past result [losing 0-1 to Costa Rica], but I think we are where we want to be. Tomorrow (Sunday) is another important day for us to raise the flag high to make our countrymen and women proud,” he added.

Sean Williams