Lowe: 'We are a very athletic team that can high-press the US'Saturday, July 24, 2021
|
DALLAS, Texas – Ace defender Damion Lowe believes that Jamaica's natural athletic ability could unlock the USA in their Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.
That game will be the feature of a double-header and is set to get going at 8:30 pm. In the curtain-raiser at 6:00 pm, Costa Rica and Canada do battle.
“We are a very athletic team than can high-press them [USA]; we know we can stay compact defensively and force them wide and use our strengths on the wings, and that is what we are focused on,” said Lowe.
The Egypt-based professional says he has spotted an area his team could exploit in what is expected to be a tactical chess game.
“US is a footballing team and they like to play out of the back, and we will see if we can use that against them,” Lowe noted.
He said he is satisfied the way the team has matured during the tournament.
“If you look at the team you can see that we have been playing well all-round… and kudos to the defence as we have only conceded one goal in three games, so that's good; we just have to continue that discipline and just hope to find the back of the net,” Lowe said.
“We have been doing well regardless of the past result [losing 0-1 to Costa Rica], but I think we are where we want to be. Tomorrow (Sunday) is another important day for us to raise the flag high to make our countrymen and women proud,” he added.
Sean Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy