Magical Moment

One of the most memorable performances by a Jamaican at the Olympic Games came the summer of 2016 in Rio when Elaine Thompson-Herah stunned the athletics world with a 100m, 200m double gold medal.

She became only the second Jamaican to win the double at the same Olympic Games, behind the incomparable Usain Bolt who did it, not once, but three times.

But Thompson-Herah, as a woman, is in a league of her own as no other Jamaican female has achieved such greatness.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came closest at the 2012 London Olympics, winning the 100m gold and 200m silver. Veronica Campbell-Brown won the 200m at the 2004 Olympics while placing third in the 100m. Juliet Cuthbert copped silver in both events at the 1992 Games and Merlene Ottey also won two silver at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

In Fact, Thompson-Herah's accomplishment has only been achieved seven times in modern Olympics since 1896.

Entering the 2016 Rio Olympic, Elaine Thompson-Herah was not a clear-cut favourite to win either the 100m or the 200m. Her compatriot Fraser-Pryce was hunting a historic third consecutive 100m Olympic crown, and American hope Torie Bowie and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands were touted for gold.

But Thompson-Herah went about her business clocking 11.21 in her heats which was the second slowest of all the winners. Fraser-Pryce was fastest in the first round with 10.96.

In the semi-final Elaine stepped up her game and threw down the gauntlet clocking 10.88, the same as Fraser-Pryce with Schippers, Bowie and Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago all stopping the clock at 10.90.

But in the final, Thompson-Herah found another gear and won going away from a quality field in 10.71 which was just shy of her personal best of 10.70. American Bowie was second in 10.83 and Fraser-Pryce copped bronze in a season's best 10.86.

Thompson-Herah would return days after to complete the historic 100m, 200m double, capturing the 200m in a world leading 21.78 ahead of Schippers (21.88) who had defeated her the year before at the World Championship. Bowie got bronze in 22.15.

Thompson-Herah's unique double was the first in 28 years at the Olympic Games since American Florence Griffith-Joyner did it at the Seoul Games in 1988.

She told the Jamaica Observer last week that there were a lot of names out there running good times and for her to cop the double was simply amazing.

“I neither felt or knew I would win the double,” she revealed.

“It was my first Olympics with a lot of names there who had experience of an Olympics. But once you have prepared properly, the results will definitely come with it,” she pointed out.

“Standing on the podium was just a joyous feeling knowing that I wasn't predicted or expected to win,” Thompson-Herah added.

She had the rare privilege of having Jamaica's national anthem played twice for her individually and said it gave her “goose bumps”.

The 100m is considered the marquee event but, for Thompson-Herah, her 200m victory was sweeter.

“Because 2015 I got caught at the line, so I was very satisfied knowing that I did exactly what I had to do and not get caught again,” said Thompson-Herah.

But her chapter at the Olympic Games is far from over as she is days away from defending her titles and could very well create more history with a historic double, double.

Only time will tell.