PHOTO: Mixed bag

Friday, July 30, 2021

Jamaica's Jaheel Hyde (centre), Spain's Sergio Fernandez (left) and Seychelles' Ned Azemia compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Hyde won in 48.54sec to advance to the next round. (Photo: AFP)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT