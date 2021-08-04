Mixed fortunes for Jamaicans on day Elaine lit up Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan — Jamaica added a fifth medal to its tally here at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday night when the indomitable Elaine Thompson- Herah landed gold in the women's 200m final.

The latest silverware adds to the clean sweep of gold, silver and bronze medals gained by Jamaica's 100m sprinters on Saturday night, as well as Megan Tapper's historic bronze in the women's 100m hurdles final on Monday.

Jamaica narrowly missed out on another when Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faded into fourth place (21.94secs) in the 200m final, after leading early before being passed by the winner in a new national record 21.53secs, Namibia's Christine Mboma in 21.81secs, and American Gabby Thomas in 21.87secs.

And there was no luck for Natoya Goule in the women's 800m final which ran off a few minutes before the 200m final. Goule tracked winner and race favourite American Athing Mu much too closely and to her detriment for the first 500m and when the pace quickened, she was found wanting, fading into eighth place in 1:58.26 minutes, with the winner clocking a new national record 1:55.21 minutes.

Great Britain's Keely Hodgksin also registered a national record of 1:55.88 minutes, with American Raevyn Rogers taking bronze in a personal best 1:56.81 minutes.

Meanwhile, Rasheed Dwyer in a season's best 20.13 seconds, qualified for the men's 200m final slated for Wednesday night here (Wednesday morning Jamaica time) after finishing second in semi-final one.

He had earlier qualified for the semi-final after winning heat one in 20.31 seconds, but reserve runner Julian Forte could fare no better than seventh in heat seven with a pedestrian 20.65 seconds.

Ronald Levy, first in heat one in 13.17secs, Damion Thomas, third in heat two in 13.54secs and Hansle Parchment, second in heat three in 13.23secs all made progress to the semi-finals in the men's 110m hurdles first round.

Roneisha McGregor (51.14secs) in heat three, Candace McLeod (51.09secs) in heat four and Stephenie Ann McPherson (50.89secs) in heat five all went comfortsbly through to the women's 400m semi-finals.

Carey McLeod with a best of 16.01m ended 11th in Group A of the men's triple jump and failed to advance to the final.

— Ian Burnett