Olympic Newbies: Ricardo Brown vows to make Jamaica proud

Ricardo Brown was the flag bearer for Team Jamaica at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics. Now, he wants to wave the flag high for the country in boxing.

The 31-year-old will be the first boxer to don the black, green and gold at the summer Games since 1996.

It was always his goal to make the Olympics, but he was not sure which sport he wanted to do.

“Every time I was like 'I want to go to the Olympics but I always wondered what am I going to go there and do? I was thinking about shot put but then I was like no,” he said.

“I want a one-man game where it's just me alone and I tried boxing and it worked out”

The man nicknamed “Big12” qualified for the super heavyweight division in Tokyo after winning bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games, which ranked him in the top four in the Americas.

Though it's his first Olympics, he has set himself big objectives in the ring.

“I just want to go there, enjoy Japan, win a medal, come back home, celebrate with everybody and know that I did it. I'm going hard, I'm not going to relax. This is where hands have to throw!“

Brown, who has been based in Canada over the last few years, says preparation has gone well and he's made significant strides in improving his technique.

“I'm working on my right hand now. It's getting better because that was my main problem,” he said. “Right now, I'm fit, I'm ready, I can go the rounds. Now it's just to go out there and unleash my right hand. Trust me, I'm going to make Jamaica proud! ”

The Spanish Town native believes this will be the only Olympics he will compete at, because of his age. However, he plans to help the next generation of boxers to get to the pinnacle.

“I want boxing to grow more in Jamaica so people can see that and say yes they can send their kids out to go do it because in Jamaica, it's mostly football or track and field,” he said.

“Win or lose, I'm planning to help people in Jamaica with boxing. That is my game plan with my coach; to go there, get a medal then we try to help people in Jamaica to build boxing more.”

Brown is coached by fellow Jamaican Dewith Frazer, who competed at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Brown will be in action in the preliminaries on Wednesday, July 28 when he takes on Satish Kumar of India.