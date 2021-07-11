PHOTOS: Jubilation in Raheem Sterling's hometown in Jamaica as England lead in Euro finals

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Scores of residents in England winger Raheem Sterling's hometown in Jamaica erupted in jubilation as the Three Lions took the lead in the finals of the European football championship at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

England lead Italy 1 – 0 at halftime as they chase a historic first major football championship since 1966.

A cross from Kieran Trippier found England wingback Luke Shaw at the far post and Shaw shot it in the back of the net on the half-volley.

Residents of Maverley in Kingston, where Sterling lived before migrating to England, are gathered at a viewing party organized by Sterling along the main West Main Drive thoroughfare in the community.

As Shaw rocketed the ball into goal the place erupted into ecstatic celebration with whatever being consumed into plastic cups emptied on those in attendance.

Shaw's goal was the quickest scored in a European Championship final.