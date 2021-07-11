PHOTOS: Jubilation in Raheem Sterling's hometown in Jamaica as England lead in Euro finals

PHOTOS: Jubilation in Raheem Sterling's hometown in Jamaica as England lead in Euro finalsSunday, July 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Scores of residents in England winger Raheem Sterling's hometown in Jamaica erupted in jubilation as the Three Lions took the lead in the finals of the European football championship at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
England lead Italy 1 – 0 at halftime as they chase a historic first major football championship since 1966.
A cross from Kieran Trippier found England wingback Luke Shaw at the far post and Shaw shot it in the back of the net on the half-volley.
Residents of Maverley in Kingston, where Sterling lived before migrating to England, are gathered at a viewing party organized by Sterling along the main West Main Drive thoroughfare in the community.
As Shaw rocketed the ball into goal the place erupted into ecstatic celebration with whatever being consumed into plastic cups emptied on those in attendance.
Shaw's goal was the quickest scored in a European Championship final.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy