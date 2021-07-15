'Precautionary measures' enforced as Reggae Boy tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Florida --- A Jamaica footballer has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, team officials confirmed here on Thursday.

The player, who was immediately isolated, will not be able to play in at least the next two matches, with the first coming up on Friday against Guadeloupe, also at Exploria Stadium.

In response, delegation managers have executed all “cautionary and precautionary measures” to address the issue.

Also, the “entire delegation will be tested as soon as possible” on Thursday, in keeping with the testing schedule which is conducted a day before each match. For sure, the team will hold its collective breath for the result of the next scheduled tests.

The positive result emerged from scheduled testing on Tuesday, the results of which were communicated to the team on Wednesday night.

Observer Online understands that the player in question had participated in Monday night's 2-0 win over Suriname in the opening Group C match of the Concacaf Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium.

Since arriving in Orlando, starting with a training camp ahead of the start of the Gold Cup, the delegation has been subjected to testing every couple of days.

At the Gold Cup, a bubble has not been imposed, but the tournament is being played under what has been deemed “controlled” environments, where strict protocols are encouraged.

At the team hotel, players move around freely and share the same space with other guests. It's common to see guests of the hotel intermingling without masks, and generally, there is little attention to basic COVID-19 protocols.

Curacao, the first victim to COVID-19 at the Gold Cup, were forced to withdraw after mass infections were found among players and staff. They were replaced in Group A at the 11th hour by Guatemala, who was promoted as the team with the best statistics that did qualify from the preliminary round tournament.

Haiti, too, have had a few players testing positive for COVID-19, but they remain in the tournament as their numbers were not significant enough to impact their continued participation.

Sean Williams