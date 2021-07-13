Reggae Boyz player ratings for Gold Cup opener vs Suriname

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz kicked off their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup with a 2-0 victory over Caribbean neighbours Suriname on Monday.

Aside from a few chances for Suriname here and there, the Boyz were in control from the start to the end of the game.

However, much more was expected with the start they had especially after going up two nil. The second half was a bit disappointing. Here are my player ratings for the Jamaicans. I'm Nicholas Stewart, football coach.

Coach Whitmore: 6.5 - He had nothing much to consider tactically in the game however more work needs to be done on our passing game, too much dribbling from some of our players.

Andre Blake: 6 - Did well when called upon and made a couple of very good saves. Commanded his area well enough

Liam Moore: 6 - Good partnership developing with Lowe. Handled Suriname's attackers well.

Damion Lowe: 6 - Did his job without too much fuss.

Amari'i Bell: 5 - Not a very good outing. Was too easily beaten in the second half on more than one occasion.

Alvas Powell: 7 – He was very good going forward and in defence. Apart from one sliding tackle that was unnecessary.

Daniel Johnson: 6 - Had a decent game.

Michael Hector: 6 - Did his job quietly and efficiently shielded the back four.

Blair Turgott: 7- Was very busy throughout the game and caused lots of problems with his direct style of play.

Leon Bailey: 7- Had some good moments especially in the first half; linked up well with Reid.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 8- He was the best player on the night. Showed his class and took a superb goal.

Shamar Nicholson: 7- Scored a very good goal to open the scoring. Was in and out of the game.

Subs

Devon Williams: 6- Looked good when he came on.

Cory Burke: 6- Also looked good after coming on.

Junior Flemmings: N/A – He wasn't on long enough to fully assess but he did well with the time he was given - had two or three good dribbles and a shot which could have led to another goal.

Lamar Walker: N/A – He wasn't on long enough to fully assess.

Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams.