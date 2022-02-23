PHOTO: SOARING SEAGA

Chloe Seaga, of Florida Gymnastics Training Centre, the granddaughter of late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga is captured in action at the Supreme Ventures Gymnastics Classic 2022 National Championship at the National Gymnastic Training Centre in Kingston on Sunday. The two-day championship brought together over 100 gymnasts from affiliated clubs in Jamaica and overseas, many of whom are aspiring to represent Jamaica. (Photo: Sanzy Lifestyle Media)