Slammer to down Brinks in Pick3 ‘Super Challenge’ Trophy

SLAMMER will go in search of win number two in the Supreme Ventures Limited Two-year-old Triple Crown series as he headlines a promising field of nine runners in the $3.6-million Pick3 “Super Challenge” Trophy — the second leg of three in the series at Caymanas Park today.

Bred by Savoy Stomp out of the Nuclear Wayne mare Fedora, Slammer won the first leg of the series, the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m), in convincing fashion as a maiden — beating winners in the process after a poor exit from his starting stall.

Slammer walked out of the starting gates in the October 30 contest and came with a strong run on the inside rails in deep stretch to beat stablemate Perfect Brew by a length and half in time of 1:14.2 minutes. The Richard Azan trainee shows definite signs he will relish the extra furlong (200m) of the Pick 3 at seven furlongs (1,400m) and should prove hard to beat here.

The race, however, gets interesting with the entry of two recent winners — Power and Brinks, plus there is Perfect Brew once again firmly in the mix along with Power's stablemate Prncsshootingstar.

The native-bred two-year-old Restricted Stakes is positioned as the ninth event on the 10-race card with a post time of 4:20 pm. First race is at 11:45 am.

Slammer enters this contest well prepared, looking in top shape in the mornings. On Sunday, November 21 he cantered out of the chute and galloped six furlongs (1,200m) in a smooth 1:15.1 minutes, suggesting he is ready to go. Slammer will probably sit off the pace and then come at them in the lane. A tough campaigner in the making and one who is on the cusp of winning two in a row in the Supreme Ventures series.

Perfect Brew ran an outstanding race when finishing second to stablemate Slammer in the Cash Pot. He faces his stablemate again but has sufficient ability to turn the tables. The jockey on Perfect Brew has to ensure he is in a striking position entering the straight.

Prncsshootingstar was expected to lead home rivals in the recent Cash Pot over six furlongs after making an impressive debut over three furlongs. On Cash Pot day, Prncssshootingstar led coming into the straight but folded quickly thereafter. It was reported that she bled and swallowed her tongue on that occasion and with a tongue tie declared and Lasix to be administered for the first time, Prncsshootingstar is poised to produce an improved performance.

Power was a comfortable winner of the Jamboree Sprint at six furlongs on November 13, winning by five lengths in a time of 1:14.0 minutes, which for juveniles is a noteworthy effort. This colt imported in utero faces his toughest task after two competitive races and it is left to be seen how he performs, though he could prove equal to the task.

Brinks made a winning start to his career on November 6, winning by eight and a half lengths and easing down at the wire in a time of 1:07.3 minutes over five and a half furlongs (1,100m). Although not beating much, Brinks looked quite accomplished — and his final time is an indication that he is above average.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Cup winner Further and Beyond from the stables of champion trainer Anthony Nunes returns from a 14-day break to take on rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance call for the Pick3 “Five Play Everyday” Trophy at seven and a half furlongs (1,500m).

Further and Beyond came from behind to beat Billy Whizz by three-parts of a length in a track record time of 2:00.2 minutes over nine and a half furlongs. He will be even more at home over this distance and won at this journey two starts back in a smooth 1:31.4 minutes. It will take something special to deny Further and Beyond as he is “in his ackee” at this time.

Oneofakind, Nuclear Noon, Double Crown, Lure of Lucy and Eroy should fight for the minor placings.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Smarty Tradition/Miss Linda Wray/Storm Valley

Race 2) Sweet N Smart/Helicopter/Adore Brilliance

Race 3) Golden Emperor/Stacyslady/Star Lee

Race 4) Uncle Frank/Let Him Fly/Dejae's Boy

Race 5) Secret Identity/Super Duper/Hoist The Mast

Race 6) Tradition/Summer Sun/Flowers Thirty

Race 7) Further and Beyond/Eroy/Lure of Lucy

Race 8) JJ Warrior/Another Champion/The Trojanwarrior

Race 9) Slammer/Brinks/Perfect Brew

Race 10) Classical Orb/T Brady/Sweet Majesty