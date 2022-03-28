Tactical Nelson pilots Crimson home in 'Lindy' trophy

In another session of tactical riding lesson, former four-time champion jockey Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson stole the show at Caymanas Park yesterday when he booted three winners including Crimson in the $1.05-million Lloyd Lindberg “Lindy” Delapehna Memorial Trophy feature contest on the 10-race card.

Nelson produced Crimson late on the inside rails in deep stretch to win the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event by 3 ¼ lengths. Bred by Nuclear Wayne out of the prized mare Sarah Barracuda, Crimson covered one mile (1,600m) in a good 1:39.0.

Crimson was unable to go with the early pace but Nelson held the Gary Subratie trainee among the back as Atlantic Blue (Kiaman McGregor) and Supreme Soul (Tevin Foster) set the fractions down the backstretch.

Nelson continued to bide his time before sending down his mount in chase of Supreme Soul, who shook loose of Atlantic Blue approaching the distance. Nelson then placed Crimson on the inside rails for an effort and the six-year-old bay gelding responded well from Nelson's strong urgings and diamond change of holds and powered home easily in the end. Supreme Soul finished second and Sentient (Dane Dawkins) third.

“It is always good to win three races in one day as you know that all the hard work and dedication you put into the sport are paying off. However, thanks to all the trainers and connections for the rides and I will continue to do the hard work,” Nelson said.

Nelson's other winners were Subbie for trainer Nicholas Smith in the second race and Giant Wheeler for trainer Jason DaCosta in the eighth race. DaCosta had earlier saddled Morse Code in the fourth race for a double.

Also with two winners were trainer David Powell and jockey Christopher Mamdeen. Powell was successful with Synchronize, under Mamdeen in the first race, and Step in Faith (Youville Pinnock) in the day's sixth event. Mamdeen other winner was Pass The Booze in the fifth race for trainer Donovan Russell.

Racing continues next weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday.

— Ruddy Allen