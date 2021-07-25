Tokyo Olympics, Day 4 Schedule: Jamaica's Dols set for swim

Tokyo Olympics, Day 4 Schedule: Jamaica's Dols set for swimSunday, July 25, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Keanan Dols will be the next Jamaican in action at these delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when he takes to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre swimming pool in the 200m butterfly.
He swims out of lane three in Heat One at 7:16 pm (5:15 am Jamaica time) on Monday.
Dols enters the event with a time of 2:00.03 minutes, third in his heat of six behind Slovakia's Richard Nagy with 1:59.20 minutes and Thailand's Navaphat Wongcharoen with 1:59.80 minutes, but well off the world record of 1:50.73 minutes set by Kristof Malik of Hungary in 2019 and the Olympic record of 1:52.03 minutes set by American great Michael Phelps at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
There will be five heats and the best 16 swimmers on time will advance to the semi-finals.
- Ian Burnett
Here are some other events to look forward to:
3x3 Basketball
8:15pm to 8:50am: Women's and Men's pool round
Archery
7:30pm to 2:40am: Men's Team Elimination, Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Bronze Medal Match, Gold Medal Match
Artistic Gymnastics
5am: Men's Team Final
Badminton
8pm to 7:30am: Group Play – Men's Doubles, Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles
Baseball/Softball'
8pm to 6am: Opening Round
Basketball
8:00pm: Women's Group A –Republic of Korea vs Spain
11:40pm: Men's Group C –Argentina vs Slovenia
3:20am: Women's Group A –Serbia vs Canada
7:00am: Men's Group C –Japan vs Spain
Beach Volleyball
7pm to 8:50am: Women's and Men's Pool
Boxing
9:00pm-7am: Preliminaries - Men's Fly, Men's Middle; Women's Feather
Canoe
12:00am to 1:45am: Men's Semis and Finals
Cycling Mountain Bike
1am: Men's Cross Country
Diving
1am: Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final
Fencing
7pm to 7:10am: Women's Sabre Individual Prelims to Gold Medal, Men's Foil Individual Prelims to Gold Medal
Handball
7pm – 7:30am: Men's Prelims
Hockey
7:30pm to 8:45am: Men's and Women's Pool
Judo
9pm to 5:50am: Women 57kg, Men 73kg Preliminary Round to Final
Rugby Sevens
7:00pm-5:30am: Men's Pool Round
Sailing
10:05pm to 1:05am
Shooting
7pm to 1:50am: Men and Women Skeet Qualifications to Finals
Skateboarding
6:30pm -8:58pm: Women's Street Prelims
10:25pm: Women's Street Final
Surfing
5pm to 2:40am: Men and Women's Heat
Swimming
8:30pm to 7:20am: Women's 100m Butterfly Final; Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinal; Women's Breaststroke 100m Semifinals, Men's Breaststroke Finals, Women's 400m Freestyle Final, Men's and Women's Backstroke Semifinals, Men's 4x100 Freestyle Final etc
Table Tennis
8pm to 8:10am: Men's and Women's Singles Round 2 and 3; Mixed Doubles Bronze and Gold Medal matches
Taekwondo
8pm to 8:30am: Women 67kg, Men 80kg Prelims to Gold Medal Contest
Tennis
9pm to 12am: Men's and Women's Second Round
Triathlon
4:30pm: Men's Individual
Volleyball
7pm to 7:45am: Men's Preliminary Round
Water Polo
12am to 5:50am: Women's Preliminary Round
Weightlifting
11:50pm to 5:50am: Women's 55kg Group A and B
