Tokyo Olympics, Day 4 Schedule: Jamaica's Dols set for swim

TOKYO, Japan – Keanan Dols will be the next Jamaican in action at these delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when he takes to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre swimming pool in the 200m butterfly.

He swims out of lane three in Heat One at 7:16 pm (5:15 am Jamaica time) on Monday.

Dols enters the event with a time of 2:00.03 minutes, third in his heat of six behind Slovakia's Richard Nagy with 1:59.20 minutes and Thailand's Navaphat Wongcharoen with 1:59.80 minutes, but well off the world record of 1:50.73 minutes set by Kristof Malik of Hungary in 2019 and the Olympic record of 1:52.03 minutes set by American great Michael Phelps at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

There will be five heats and the best 16 swimmers on time will advance to the semi-finals.

- Ian Burnett

Here are some other events to look forward to:

3x3 Basketball

8:15pm to 8:50am: Women's and Men's pool round

Archery

7:30pm to 2:40am: Men's Team Elimination, Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Bronze Medal Match, Gold Medal Match

Artistic Gymnastics

5am: Men's Team Final

Badminton

8pm to 7:30am: Group Play – Men's Doubles, Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles

Baseball/Softball'

8pm to 6am: Opening Round

Basketball

8:00pm: Women's Group A –Republic of Korea vs Spain

11:40pm: Men's Group C –Argentina vs Slovenia

3:20am: Women's Group A –Serbia vs Canada

7:00am: Men's Group C –Japan vs Spain

Beach Volleyball

7pm to 8:50am: Women's and Men's Pool

Boxing

9:00pm-7am: Preliminaries - Men's Fly, Men's Middle; Women's Feather

Canoe

12:00am to 1:45am: Men's Semis and Finals

Cycling Mountain Bike

1am: Men's Cross Country

Diving

1am: Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Fencing

7pm to 7:10am: Women's Sabre Individual Prelims to Gold Medal, Men's Foil Individual Prelims to Gold Medal

Handball

7pm – 7:30am: Men's Prelims

Hockey

7:30pm to 8:45am: Men's and Women's Pool

Judo

9pm to 5:50am: Women 57kg, Men 73kg Preliminary Round to Final

Rugby Sevens

7:00pm-5:30am: Men's Pool Round

Sailing

10:05pm to 1:05am

Shooting

7pm to 1:50am: Men and Women Skeet Qualifications to Finals

Skateboarding

6:30pm -8:58pm: Women's Street Prelims

10:25pm: Women's Street Final

Surfing

5pm to 2:40am: Men and Women's Heat

Swimming

8:30pm to 7:20am: Women's 100m Butterfly Final; Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinal; Women's Breaststroke 100m Semifinals, Men's Breaststroke Finals, Women's 400m Freestyle Final, Men's and Women's Backstroke Semifinals, Men's 4x100 Freestyle Final etc

Table Tennis

8pm to 8:10am: Men's and Women's Singles Round 2 and 3; Mixed Doubles Bronze and Gold Medal matches

Taekwondo

8pm to 8:30am: Women 67kg, Men 80kg Prelims to Gold Medal Contest

Tennis

9pm to 12am: Men's and Women's Second Round

Triathlon

4:30pm: Men's Individual

Volleyball

7pm to 7:45am: Men's Preliminary Round

Water Polo

12am to 5:50am: Women's Preliminary Round

Weightlifting

11:50pm to 5:50am: Women's 55kg Group A and B