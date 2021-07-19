Tokyo Olympics: Women's 4x100 record under serious threat

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad is upon us and once again Jamaica will be playing its part in this global spectacle and, of course, the medals hunt.

With three of the fastest women this year over the 100m, in Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, plus national junior record holder Briana Williams, Jamaica is expected to, not only capture gold, but break the world record in the process.

Yes, if the world record is not shattered there will be a little sense of disappointment. That's the nature and expectations of Jamaicans when it comes on to the major games.

Four-time Olympic medalists, coach and now NBC Sports television broadcast analyst for track and field, Ato Boldon, has no doubt the Jamaicans are the team to beat.

“The Jamaican women's 4x100 are the favourites as they should be. It took 10.84 to get third at the Jamaican trials,” he pointed out in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

And that third runner at the Jamaican trials was none other than reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion Thompson-Herah, who has since gone faster clocking 10.71 on July 6.

“As long as they take care of the baton they definitely have a world record shot,” Boldon added.

Boldon, who won silver in the 100m at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and bronze at the 2000 Games in Sydney, said he would love to see Jamaica use Briana Williams – who he trains – on the opening leg and the rest he says, speaks for itself in any order.

“Briana leading off, it really doesn't matter after that. They have enough horsepower. I could see Elaine to Shericka to SAFP or switching Elaine and Shericka,” said Boldon

“But in a perfect world, I'd run Briana to Elaine to Shelly to Shericka,” he noted.

The women's 4x100m world record of 40.82 was set by the American quartet of Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight and Carmelita Jeter at the 2012 Olympics in London. Jamaica finished second in that race with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sherone Simpson, Veronica Campbell-Brown and Kerron Stewart clocking a then national record of 41.41.

However, the Jamaican record has since been lowered to 41.29 by the gold medal winning team at the 2013 Moscow World Championship and even further at the 2015 Beijing World Championship to 41.07.

That's the mark this current crop has to first beat before thinking of an assault on the world record.

The quartet looks unbeatable on paper but it is not all about just running fast as was the case in 2008 when Jamaica had the three fastest women at the Olympic Games, but couldn't get the baton around safely.

With Fraser-Pryce improving her personal best to 10.63 and Thompson-Herah nearing her personal best of 10.70 the gold looks safe.

But Jackson moving her 2019 personal best from 11.30 to an amazing 10.77 and 19-year-old Briana Williams lowering her personal best to 10.97, the world record is in sight barring a mishap.

But to prevent that mishap the girls might play it safe to secure the gold hence that spectacular time might not happen.

Jamaica's women have won gold in the 4x100 at the Olympics only once, some 17 years ago at the 2004 Athen Games and have been second three times in 2000, 2012 and 2016.

The ladies are more successful at the World Championships, copping gold on five occasions, in 1991 with Merlene Ottey on anchor; 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

In 21 Olympic Games, the USA has won the women's 4x100m a record 11 times. Jamaica got its first taste of a medal – a bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics courtesy of Michelle Freeman, Juliet Cuthbert, Nikole Mitchell and Merlene Ottey who ran 42.24. The reserves Gillian Russell and Andria Lloyd ran in the heats.

Jamaica got closer with silver at the 2000 Sydney Games with the likes of Tayna Lawrence, Veronica Campbell-Brown, Beverley McDonald and Merlene Ottey clocking 42.13 with Merlene Frazier deputizing in the heats.

The golden moment came at the 2004 Athens Games when Tayna Lawrence, Sherone Simpson, Aleen Bailey and Veronica Campbell-Brown struck gold in a then national record of 41.73. Veteran Bev McDonald ran in the heats.

In 2008 despite having the top three women in the 100m on the podium in Fraser-Pryce, Sherone Simpson, Kerron Stewart along with 200m champion Veronica Campbell Brown, Jamaica made a mess of the exchanges and never finished the race.

In the heats, the quartet of Fraser-Pryce, Sheri-Ann Brooks, Aleen Bailey and Veronica Campbell Brown entered the final with the fastest time of 42.24. Belgium won gold in 42.54.

In 2012 at the London Olympics, the same quartet of Fraser-Pryce, Sherone Simpson, Kerron Stewart and Veronica Campbell Brown made amends by winning the silver in a then national record of 41.41 seconds.

Jamaica would once again finish second to the Americans at the Rio Olympic in 2016 as Christania Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Veronica Campbell-Brown and Fraser-Pryce clocked 41.36. The Americans won in 41.01.

But Jamaica will be buoyed by their performance at the 2019 Doha World Championship. With Elaine Thompson out injured, the team of Natalliah White, Fraser-Pryce, Jonelle Smith and Shericka Jackson, the 400m bronze medallist, sped to gold in 41.44 ahead of Great Britain (41.85) and the USA (42.10).