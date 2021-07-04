A 'calculated' victory in the St Leger

It was a win to savour. It was a victory that pivoted Calculus to favourite status for the upcoming Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs) and has removed racing having a Triple Crown winner this year.

Calculus's victory in the 2021 Jamaica St Leger (10 furlongs) yesterday at Caymanas Park was a masterclass endeavour, especially by jockey Shane Ellis and trainer Gary Subratie.

Calculus, a three-year-old bay colt by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box, won with disdain after being nowhere around just 28 days ago in the one mile 2000 Guineas, but yesterday fitted with the figure eight and with Subratie the new conditioner it was a different horse.

“I rode Bern Notice in the 2000 Guineas and I was supposed to ride him again in the St Leger, but the owner of Calculus, Chevan Maharaj, who I won the Triple Crown for with Supreme Soul, asked me to ride Calculus for him in this race.

“I didn't want to just jump off Bern Notice as trainer Anthony Nunes and I go back over 20 years, but the Triple Crown connection is strong, and so I had to ride this Calculus and that's why this win is so special,” Ellis said.

“This horse ( Calculus) loves a distance of ground. He trained very well coming into this Classic race and ran ever better than I expected. A lot of credit has to be given to jockey Shane Ellis, who just have this knack of winning big races. This victory is sweet, as I have now won the St Leger two years in a row,” Subratie told the Jamaica Observer.

Subratie was the top trainer on the day with two wins. Before the St Leger he saddled K D Rocket (Dane Dawkins) to win the sixth event.

The start of the St Leger was traumatized when Prince Marshall (Phillip Parchment) in gate number one railed up, eventually sliding under his stall and was declared a late non-starter.

At this time the starting officials decided to take some of the horses out and some were allowed to stay in, standing for as much as six or seven minutes before the starter actually pressed the 'go' button.

Miniature Man (Dick Cardenas) led the race, carrying the runners on to the backstretch with Further and Beyond (Dane Nelson) and Simba The Lion close by. Calculus and She's A Wonder (Reyan Lewis) raced near the back of the field.

Leaving the half-mile (800m) turn, Further and Beyond (Dane Nelson) went through for the lead with the rail-running Calculus gaining momentum along with She's A Wonder. Miniature Man had hit reverse at this stage.

Calculus then cruised alongside Further and Beyond and the two drew away from rivals.

In the last two furlongs Ellis got Calculus into top gear, which allowed him to draw off from rivals winning by all of 6 ¾ lengths.

The winning time was 2:08.4 with Further and Beyond second and She's A Wonder third.

The secondary feature on the day, the 7 ½ furlong King's Plate, saw a resounding victory by last year's Derby winner King Arthur.

Ridden by leading rider Anthony Thomas, King Arthur was kept off the pace set by Eagle One (Dick Cardenas) and Awesome Treasure (Dane Dawkins).

After three furlongs were left, Thomas made his move moving closer to the inside rails as Nipster (Robert Halledeen) also got going moving towards the rails as well.

In the stretch, Thomas quickly covered the gap on the rails forcing Halledeen and Nipster to go to turn out, but by then the strong-running King Arthur had already sealed the issue.

King Arthur won in a time of 1:32.0 with Nipster second and Roy Rogers third.

Thomas and Parchment both rode two winners on the day.

Thomas's other winner was Cartel, while Parchment was aboard No Identity for trainer Fitzroy Glispie in the second race and Star Boy Flyer for trainer Marlon Anderson in the seventh.

Racing continues tomorrow with another nine race offering.