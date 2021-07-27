A winning summer with Scotiabank

A winning summer with ScotiabankTuesday, July 27, 2021
|
Scotiabank is proud to partner with the Jamaica Observer to deliver print and online coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Like all Jamaicans, we are very proud of the resilience that our athletes continue to demonstrate and we are happy to support them in this way as they prepare to deliver another round of inspiring performances.
As with other major international events, we also look forward to all the breaking news, insightful commentary, and daily print and digital coverage that the “O” Team is known for.
As a long-standing supporter of sporting activities, our sponsorship was a natural fit, as this year's Games presents an important opportunity for Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora to reignite a sense of camaraderie, togetherness and national pride, despite the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Scotiabank wants to ensure that our customers will be able to win big while enjoying every moment of the Games. For the summer, we have great offers on both our debit and credit cards and we will be giving away exciting prizes to our customers, including a brand new 2021 SUV, vacation and dining experiences, cash, and much more.
We will also be using this sponsorship opportunity to remind our customers about the wide variety of banking services that are available to them online and also about the many great products that we have at Scotiabank that can help them to secure their financial future.
As we count down to the Games, we want to salute our athletes and all the local bodies and stakeholders that are now working together to support this year's Olympic dream.
Scotiabank remains a proud supporter as you continue to fly the Jamaican flag high and showcase our island on the world's premier athletics stage.
Tonya Russell
Senior Marketing Manager, Caribbean Central & North
