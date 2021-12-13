Abigail ably assists Laban to easy win in Ahwhofah Sprint

In what can be described as one of her better rides in the saddle, apprentice Abigail Able brought the Richard Azan-conditioned Laban from second-last position to win the $1.1-million Ahwhofah Sprint trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Although Laban was the heavy favourite to take the event, it is not always easy to navigate mounts through runners from the back of the field, especially behind quarter splits of 22.4 x 46.0 seconds, but Able made it looked easy. The young rider displayed patience and confidence in guiding home Laban to victory.

Laban, who was down in class to contest the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event over six furlongs (1,200m), won by 2 ½ lengths in a decent time of 1:13.3 minutes.

It wasn't the best of starts for Laban as the four-year-old bay colt reared at the start of the race, giving the field an advantage. Able took her time and got Laban into his rhythm and settled her mount into third place behind Deep Blue Sea (Matthew Bennett up) and Prince Charles, under Kiaman McGregor.

Still under a hand ride coming into the lane, Laban drew alongside Deep Blue Sea at the furlong and a half (300m) pole before sprinting off to win quite easily in the end. Legality (Tevin Foster) was second and Supreme Soul (Paul Francis) finished third.

Able, who looked much improved in the saddle, said that she was always confident to get the job done.

“There was no doubt. I was always confident in myself and the horse to get the job done. The horse ran a good race and I am pleased with the win,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Meanwhile, first-time runners Jaguar, trained by Philip Feanny, and Power of Faith, trained by Ian Parsard, won both sections of the Starters' Trophy co-feature for native-bred two-year-old maidens over four furlongs (800m).

Jaguar, with Oneil Mullings in the saddle, won Division One by 4 ¾ lengths ahead of Nomoredeals (Ruja Lahoe) and Berning Red (Omar walker) in a time of 47.1 seconds. Mullings went to also win aboard Cup Cake in the sixth race for trainer Ryan Darby for a double.

In Division Two, Power of Faith, ridden by Reyan Lewis, was an easy, identical 4-¾-length winner ahead of Slam (Ian Spence) and Rubyistheone (Linton Steadman) in 47.2 seconds. Parsard also saddled Crafty and Ready (Omar Walker) to victory in the 10th and final event for his double.

Walker also had two winners as he won aboard She's So Fabulous for trainer Victor Williams in the eighth race.

—Ruddy Allen