Abigail Schaaffe bags three gold at Big 10 Florida meet

Former St Mary High standout Abigail Schaaffe won three gold medals at last weekend's Big 10 Florida Invitational held in Jacksonville, adding the 400m and 4x400m invitational on Saturday to the 400m hurdles invitational she had won on Friday's opening day.

The University of Minnesota freshman, who was contesting her first outdoor meet, clocked 54.72 seconds to win the 400m and it was a 1-2 finish for Jamaican students as former St Andrew High runner Janielle Josephs was second in a personal best 54.86 seconds.

The times saw Schaaffe and Josephs move into the second and third places, respectively, in the Big 10 women's 400m rankings.

On Friday she ran 59.59 seconds to win the 400m hurdles, also second best in the Big10, and ended the two-day meet by anchoring the Minnesota 4x400m relay team to a win in 3:40.70 minutes.

Josephs was also part of the Minnesota 4x100m team that took second in 45.67 seconds.

Former Kingston College runner Colin Rowe of the University of Maryland was seventh in the men's 400m in 49.04 seconds, Terrol Wilson of the University of Nebraska was fourth in the triple jump with a college best of 15.48m; Devia Brown was sixth in the women's discus throw on Saturday with 51.00m and Phillipe Barnett was seventh in the men's discus with 50.71m.

At the Chanticleer Classic at Coastal Carolina University, there were wins for Campbell University athletes Jonhoi Clarke in the men's discus and Andre Douglas in the long jump.

Clarke, an Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) “Champs” finalist while at Cornwall College, won the discus throw with a personal best 49.94m and was second in the shot put with 15.42m, while Douglas took the long jump with a season's best 7.11m.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Trudy-Ann Williamson and Malik Cunningham, both of Villanova University at the Big 5 challenge at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Williamson, formerly of Wolmer's Girls, won the 100m with 12.24 seconds (0.7), and also ran 25.20 seconds (1.1) in the 200m in very cool conditions.

Cunningham, formerly of Jamaica College, jumped 14.86m (0.0) to win the triple jump in his first competition of the season; former Montego Bay High and Mt Alvernia High athlete Roschell Clayton was second in the high jump with 1.75m, while former St Jago athlete Tannekee Strachan of Temple was second in the long jump with a personal best 5.72 (0.6m/s).

— Paul Reid