Ackera Nugent runs personal best at Baylor Invitational

Baylor University's Ackera Nugent ran a personal best and World Under-20 leading 13.23 seconds (1.2m/s) to win the women's 100m hurdles in her first outdoor race of the season at the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas, recently.

After her sucessful first indoor season where she won the NCAA Division 1 indoor title, the former Excelsior High athlete got off to a fast start, and her time was the third-best ever for Baylor in the event.

Nugent's Baylor teammate Kavia Francis was also a winner, taking the women's 400m. There were also wins for triple jumper Jordon Scott and discus thrower Roje Stona at the Florida Relays, while Stacy-Ann Williams of the University of Texas and Charokee Young of Texas A&M University both ran their personal bests to finish first and second, respectively, at a dual meet in Austin, Texas.

Nugent, the Pan-American Games Under-20 medallist in 2019, seems to have taken her good form from indoor to the outdoor and cruised to a good win over compatriot Gabrielle McDonald of Texas Tech who ran 13.37 seconds with Baylor's Kennedy Bailey third in 13.65 seconds.

After a quiet start, Francis, the former Manchester High and Holmwood Technical runner, has improved steadily and got her first win for Baylor and her 53.29 seconds leads the team.

Scott's season's best 16.96m (0.9m/s) to win the men's triple jump at the Florida Relays, is the second in the world and in the NCAA, behind fellow Jamaican O'brien Wasome of the Univerity of Texas.

The former Campion College standout, who transferred from the University of Virginia last year, had an outstanding series with all four legal jumps over 16.00m as former Jamaica College jumper Clayton Brown of the University of Florida who had won the high jump on Friday, taking second with 16.31m (-1.3m/s).

Stona of Clemson threw 59.98m to win the discus throw, his second win in a row after winning at the Florida State Relays a week ago.

Williams, the former St Elizabeth Technical runner clocked 51.24 seconds to win the women's 400m at the dual meet in Texas, fifth best in the world and ninth all time in the University of Texas history while Young, formerly of Hydel High was second in 51.52 seconds, sixth in the world and fifth all time for Texas A&M.

Kevona Davis of the University of Texas was second in the 100m in a college best 11.35 seconds (1.3m/s) then ran 22.89 seconds (1.3m/s) in the 200m.

Lamara Distin of Texas A&M was second in the women's triple jump with 12.83m, while Wasome won the men's triple jump with 15.83m (-0.7m/s) and was second in the long jump with 7.71m (0.9m/s).

At the Virginia Invitational, former Meadowbrook High runner Shakur Williams, broke the University of Albany men's 100m record after he won the event in 10.52 seconds (-1.7m/s) and also ran 21.96 seconds in the 200m.

Former Calabar runner Xandre Blake was fourth in the 100m in 10.71 seconds, also for Albany.

Ackeen Colley of Western Illinois University, won the 1500m at the Joey Haines Invitational at Southeast Missouri State University in a personal best 3 minutes 49.91 seconds, the second best in the school's history with teammate Richard Brown fourth in 4:07.94 seconds.

Former St Jago high runner Leon Clarke of Mississippi State took second place in the men's 800m with 1:48.55 seconds at the Florida Relays; Rosalee Cooper also of Mississippi State was fourth in the 100m hurdles in 13.10 seconds (0.8m/s) with the Clemson pair of Trishauna Hemmings- 13.55 seconds (0.3) and Sydney Marshall with 13.86 seconds (0.6) also taking part, while LaFranz Campbell also of Clemson was fifth in the 110m hurdles in 13.93 seconds (-1.3m/s).

Danielle Sloley had a personal best 14.71m in the women's shot put as well.

At the Virginia Invitational Owayne Owens of Virginia was second in his first outdoor long jump 7.48m (0.7); his teammate Andrenette Knight was third in the 100mh in a personal best 13.55 seconds (-1.5) and eighth in the 200m in 24.32 seconds while Kayla Bonnick ran 10.76 seconds in the women's 100m.

Former St Jago athlete Shania Scott of the University of Albany was third in the women's shot put with14.13m and also placed sixth in the discus throw with 42.80m.

Travis Robinson also of Albany was fourth in the shot put with 15.12m and fifth in the discus throw with 48.65m.