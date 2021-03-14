Action Ann is hot

Action Ann, the Christopher Pearson-trained grey filly, wrote her credentials for the upcoming Classic series of races following a come-from-behind win in the 27th running of the Hotline Stakes feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

With Omar Walker in the irons, Action Ann, who was outpaced early on in the six-furlong (1,200m) event, summoned all of her strength in deep stretch and got up in the nick of time to nip Secret Identity on the wire.

Sure Curlin (Robert Halledeen) was hustled up to take the early lead in the native-bred Restricted Allowance V event confined to fillies ahead of Three Times Lucky (Anthony Thomas) and Secret Identity (Linton Steadman) going into the half-mile turn with Action Ann making mild headway from a slow start and some interference around the turn.

The fleet-footed Sure Curlin brought the field into the lane but gave way to Secret Identity, who looked like the winner at the furlong pole, but Walker produced his mount for a late effort and Action Ann responded in champion like manner. Sure Curlin finished in third place. The winning time was 1:14.3.

“At the top of the lane, I got her to switch her lead, and once I started to ride her, she responded well and got home. I was pretty much confident of victory because she is a class horse and she showed that,” Walker said.

It was Walker's second winner on the 10-race programme as he earlier booted home Daddy Jones for trainer Richard Azan in the seventh race over one mile.

Also winning two races was apprentice Jordan Barrett. Barrett was successful aboard Princess Statistic in the second race for trainer Ian Alexander and Amy The Butcher in the eighth race for trainer Patrick Fong.

Racing continues today with a nine-race programme featuring the Sir Howard Stakes over six furlongs