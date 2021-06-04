Aggressive Chase hands Hamilton's XI victory

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Roston Chase returned from injury to hit an aggressive match-winning knock as Jahmar Hamilton's XI wrapped up the West Indies four-day inter-squad match with a three-wicket victory over Jermaine Blackwood's XI here yesterday.

Resuming the final morning at the Daren Sammy National Stadium on 218 for four in pursuit of 311 or victory, Hamilton's XI defied a two-wicket burst from medium pacer Kyle Mayers (2-36) to get over the line.

Chase, who retired hurt the previous evening on one following a blow to the groin, returned to stroke an unbeaten 45 while all-rounder Raymon Reifer carved out 32 and Paul Palmer, 23.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall added another wicket to his tally to end with three for 99.

Requiring a further 93 runs at the start, Hamilton's XI flourished as left-handers Reifer and Palmer extended their fifth-wicket stand to exactly 50 before being separated.

Palmer, starting the day on 15, fell to a catch at the wicket off Mayers at 237 and with two runs added, Cornwall gained an lbw decision against Reifer who counted four fours in an 84-ball knock.

When Mayers got Hamilton to edge to Shai Hope at third slip, victory appeared unlikely for Hamilton's XI but Chase combined in an unbroken 61-run, eighth-wicket partnership with Keron Cottoy (19 not out) to turn the tide.

Chase, pushing for a place in the side for the opening Test against South Africa starting here next week, crunched half-dozen fours and two sixes off just 50 deliveries while Cottoy hit two fours off 34 balls.

The fixture was the only match preparation for the two-Test series against the Proteas and selectors will now sit down to choose a squad for the encounter.