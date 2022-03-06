Aiming for the top

PETRANO Belafonte may be new to competitive pistol shooting but his career aim spans the ranges to which he goes to hone his skills.

His vision is to go beyond regular targets, opting instead to improve the craft that will one day see him representing his country Jamaica.

“Currently, my main goal is to improve my skills, one training session and competition at a time. Long term, I hope to represent Jamaica on the world stage and [to be] making my way on to the international podium with Jamaican flag in hand,” Belafonte told the Jamaica Observer.

In pursuit of sharpening his overall shooting skills, the 32-year-old entrepreneur has the benefit of training with one of Jamaica's most accomplished and respected competitive pistol instructors, Anthony “TJ” Johnson.

“I train as often as I can with my coach, Mr Anthony Johnson, who is himself a masterclass-ranked shooter. He has perfected the balance between taskmaster and patient instructor; he's also very skilled at simplifying complicated concepts,” Belafonte noted.

He admitted that he was magnestised to the sport while surfing the Internet for information that would help him be better with the firearm in self-defence situations.

“In my search for ways to become more proficient in the handling of firearms I came across pistol shooting competitions on the Internet and I was intrigued. When I discovered that there were competitions held locally at the Jamaica Rifle Association, I sought out the training necessary to be competent enough to compete,” Belafonte shared.

The rest, as they say, is history.

“I compete in IPSC/USPSA [International Practical Shooting Confederation/United States Practical Shooting Association] pistol shooting in both production and limited divisions.

“So far I have competed in the matches held by the Jamaica Rifle Association. My best placing to date is third in the Production Division and seventh in the Limited Division,” Belafonte explained.

Apart from TJ Johnson, Belafonte's shooting game is being helped along by a number of Jamaica's top competitors.

“Among the local shooters I look up to is Mr Ryan Bramwell, a masterclass-ranked shooter who is a very dominant competitor, both locally and internationally. Also, Mr Darin Richards, another skillful and internationally ranked shooter,” he sated.

Belafonte shares that since participating in competition shooting, his overall competence level with the firearm has made quantum leaps over a short period of time.

“I would say the impact [of getting involved in competitive shooting] is very significant, especially in the areas of firearm competence and handling. There are also aspects of training for competition that overlaps with and improves my self-defence practices,” Belafonted said.

The former Ardenne High School student has a word of advice for young people still undecided regarding a career in pistol shooting in particular, and shooting overall.

“To young people who are considering going into sport shooting, I would say start as early as is allowed. It's an excellent way to learn and practise safe use and handling of firearms, and it's also a great sport to be a part of as there's a great sense of camaraderie amongst participants of the sport. I'm only sorry I didn't start earlier,” stated Belafonte.

He supports the view that the sport in Jamaica is “very strong”.

“Sport shooting is very strong in the legal firearm community in Jamaica. The Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) is home to quite a number of internationally ranked competitors.

“I think highlighting shooting sports more, along with the fact that there so many skilled competitors here in Jamaica, would go a long way in growing the sport locally. Shooting as a sport is featured at the Olympic level,” he reasoned.

Belafonte, a Kingston-raised son of the soil, thinks with increased corporate partnerships the sky is the limit for Jamaica's sport shooting landscape.

“I believe greater corporate backing would bring increased marketing and exposure as well as more facilities and safe spaces to train and compete.

“I think consistent highlighting and marketing of the sport would do more to help the easier access to firearms,” he asserted.

Belafonte, who is only two months in his sporting career, believes that positive messages through competitive shooting and the responsible use of legal firearms could go a long way in helping to reshape perceptions on the firearm and its use.

“These are things that can be highlighted to help to change the negative perception that exists around firearms.

“Bad news travels fast, that is very true; it also travels far. I think highlighting more of the positive instances of legal ownership can help to change that negative image. The shooting sports and organisations, like the Jamaica Rifle Association, are great catalysts for that change,” he noted.

Firearm ownership in Jamaica can be a dicey business, and with the country branded as having one of the highest murder rates in this hemisphere, there is a groundswell of support for making the process of gun ownership more a right than a privilege.

“I believe that once someone meets the requirements of the governing body and are deemed fit then they should be able to legally own a firearm,” said Belafonte.

Like so many Jamaicans, the rising competitor's weapon of choice is the Austrian-made, polymer striker-fired, double-action Glock 17.

“It is my favourite weapon for both self-defence and competition, but I do aim [no pun intended] to make sure I'm proficient with other weapons as well,” Belafonte concluded.

Editor's note: Shooting Star is a feature on people, young and old, who compete in shooting sports — pistol, skeet, shotgun, and archery. Hopefully, through these features the firearm and its use, which get a bad rap in Jamaica for obvious reasons, can be seen from a positive angle.