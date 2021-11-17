Alia Atkinson propels London Roar to second at Eindhoven ISL

Jamaica's Alia Atkinson made a spirited return to International Swimming League (ISL) action for her London Roar team, winning two of her three events and finishing second in the other, in match two of the play-offs in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Atkinson swamped the competition in the 100-metre breaststroke and joined forces with teammates to land the 4x100m medley relay, but had to settle for second in the 50m breaststroke, as well as the skins event, in what was a tidy series of performances that saw London Roar dominating most of the weekend.

But they couldn't hold on in the end, as LA Current swept by them on Sunday's final day of the two-day match to win with 506 points.

London Roar had to settle for second with 494.5 points, followed by the Toronto Titans (398.5 points) and Aqua Centurions (357 points).

Atkinson first graced the 25m pool at Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion on Saturday for the 50m breaststroke, where she was fourth to react off the blocks, but quickly gathered moment courtesy of her strong underwater pullout to come off the turn bang in contention.

However, the five-time Olympian and World Record Holder at 28.56 seconds couldn't get back to Imogen Clark of the LA Current who won in a new British record of 29.32secs. Atkinson touched in at 29.54secs, with Martina Carraro (30.02secs) of Aqua Centurions in third.

Atkinson returned shortly after to produce a decent breaststroke leg of 1:04.21 minutes to assist her team to 38 points in the medley relay. She combined with Kira Toussaint, Marie Wattel and Emma McKeon to clock 3:47.17 minutes. Toronto Titans (3:48.85) and LA Current's A team (3:51.53) were the runners-up.

On Sunday, Atkinson wasted little time to get going, as she continued her dominance of the 100m breaststroke on the short-course circuit.

The 32-year-old champion swimmer, competing from lane four, scorched to victory in a post-to-post performance, clocking 1:03.58 minutes, one of the fastest times over the distance this season, to take a 15-point jackpot for London Roar.

Her teammate Annie Lazor, who won the 200m breaststroke, was third in 1:04.83 minutes, as Carraro (1:04.63) of Aqua Centurions denied them the one-two finish.

Atkinson, who was selected as the Roar representative for the 50m breaststroke skin race, just missed out on topping the podium.

The skin race rounds were conducted every three minutes. It comprised three rounds with athletes being eliminated from the first and second rounds, leaving the top two athletes to duel for the crown in the final round.

The qualified athletes were not allowed to use any pool to cool down between rounds and they were mandated to exit the pool within 30 seconds after the end of each round.

It was then that Atkinson displayed her true mental and physical toughness, as she repelled the challenges of her younger counterparts Carraro, Jenna Laukkanen, Arianna Castiglioni, Dominika Sztandera and Clark in the first two rounds, but was out touched in the closing stages of the head-to-head final by 18-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel.

Gorbenko, who was swimming in the event for the first time this season, won in 30.55 seconds, with Atkinson a mere .03 seconds behind in 30.58.

These performances would have Atkinson, a South Florida Aquatic Club swimmer, brimming with confidence heading into the next play-off encounter, when her London Roar team will again rub shoulders with LA Current, Hungary's Team Iron and Cali Condors this weekend.