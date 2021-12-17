Alia disqualified at FINA World Short Course Championship

What was expected to be a celebratory farewell event for Alia Atkinson and Jamaica is so far proving to be otherwise as the champion swimmer was disqualified from the women's 50-metre breaststroke semi-final on the opening day of the 15th FINA World Short Course Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday.

Atkinson, the defending champion from China 2018 and world record holder at 28.56s, placed second from lane four in her semi-final in the temporary 25-m pool at the Etihad Arena, but was later flagged reportedly for a downward dolphin kick prior to the finish.

Interestingly, Atkinson's disqualification was one of 14 in the breaststroke events on the day, six of which were ironically out of lane four in the preliminary rounds.

That unprecedented number of disqualifications were apparently called by underwater cameras and not one specific judge in one specific lane.

Unless the decision is overturned, the disqualification would bring a bitter end to Atkinson's medal-winning run as she has hit the podium in the women's 50m breaststroke at four-straight Short Course World Championships dating back to 2012.

The five-time Olympian, who is expected to call time on her decorated career – which started at age 15 – at the end of this seven-day championship, was the top seed out of the heats with a 29.55s clocking.

However, the now 33-year-old, who also holds 100m breaststroke short-course record of 1:02.36, could make amends when she contests that event on Sunday, while joining compatriots Keanan Dols, Sidrell Williams and young sensation Zaneta Alvaranga, for the mixed relays action in between.

In fact, the quartet is set to contest the 4X50m mixed freestyle relay today.

Meanwhile, Dols, who joined Atkinson in the pool on yesterday's first day of action, placed 31st of 42 swimmers in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:00.52. He also competed in the 200m individual medley (IM), placing 29th in a batch of 36 swimmers, with a 2:04.50 clocking.

— Sherdon Cowan