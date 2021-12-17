Alia disqualified at FINA World Short Course Championship

Alia disqualified at FINA World Short Course ChampionshipFriday, December 17, 2021
|
What was expected to be a celebratory farewell event for Alia Atkinson and Jamaica is so far proving to be otherwise as the champion swimmer was disqualified from the women's 50-metre breaststroke semi-final on the opening day of the 15th FINA World Short Course Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday.
Atkinson, the defending champion from China 2018 and world record holder at 28.56s, placed second from lane four in her semi-final in the temporary 25-m pool at the Etihad Arena, but was later flagged reportedly for a downward dolphin kick prior to the finish.
Interestingly, Atkinson's disqualification was one of 14 in the breaststroke events on the day, six of which were ironically out of lane four in the preliminary rounds.
That unprecedented number of disqualifications were apparently called by underwater cameras and not one specific judge in one specific lane.
Unless the decision is overturned, the disqualification would bring a bitter end to Atkinson's medal-winning run as she has hit the podium in the women's 50m breaststroke at four-straight Short Course World Championships dating back to 2012.
The five-time Olympian, who is expected to call time on her decorated career – which started at age 15 – at the end of this seven-day championship, was the top seed out of the heats with a 29.55s clocking.
However, the now 33-year-old, who also holds 100m breaststroke short-course record of 1:02.36, could make amends when she contests that event on Sunday, while joining compatriots Keanan Dols, Sidrell Williams and young sensation Zaneta Alvaranga, for the mixed relays action in between.
In fact, the quartet is set to contest the 4X50m mixed freestyle relay today.
Meanwhile, Dols, who joined Atkinson in the pool on yesterday's first day of action, placed 31st of 42 swimmers in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:00.52. He also competed in the 200m individual medley (IM), placing 29th in a batch of 36 swimmers, with a 2:04.50 clocking.
— Sherdon Cowan
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy