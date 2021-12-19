Alia seeks to rebound in 100m breaststroke

Jamaica's champion swimmer Alia Atkinson will be seeking to rebound from a disappointing disqualification in the women's 50-metre breaststroke when she contests the 100m equivalent at the 15th FINA World Short Course Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, today.

Atkinson's disqualification on the first day of action at the temporary 25m pool at Etihad Arena prevented her from defending her World Short Course Championship title in the event and also ended an unprecedented medal-winning run dating back to 2012.

However, the five-time Olympian, who has the 100m breaststroke record of 1:02.36, is highly expected to make amends on this occasion to end her decorated career – which started at age 15 – on a high at the end of this seven-day championship.

Yesterday, Atkinson, 33, joined her three compatriots —Keanan Dols, Sidrell Williams, and young sensation Zaneta Alvaranga — in winning their mixed 4X50m medley relay heat in 1:45.62, but placed 17th overall in the over 30-team event.

Dols led the team off with a brisk 25.75s clocking on the backstroke leg before handing over to Atkinson, who clocked 29.14s on the breaststroke leg. Williams (24.60s) swam the butterfly leg before sending Alvaranga (26.13s) on her way to victory on the freestyle anchor leg.

Earlier, Alvaranga, who is making her debut at this level, displayed a strong underwater pullout in the women's 50m butterfly and was up with the leaders off the turn, but faded in the latter stages to finish ninth in 27.93s.

That placed her 37th overall out of 66 entrants as she was also the highest-ranked Carifta athlete in the event.

“It was exciting and I was confident going into my individual event because I did a great time on the anchor leg in the freestyle relay, so I just went out there and had fun,” Alvaranga told the Jamaica Observer.

“I also had fun anchoring the second relay because this is a great team and I am learning a lot from Alia and the others so I was always motivated each time I went on the blocks. So, again, it was all about going out there and enjoying every moment, and we are proud of what we did,” she noted.

The 19-year-old Alvaranga, who is enjoying a dream outing alongside the decorated Atkinson, was referring to her 25.78-seconds clocking in anchoring the team to third in the 4X50m freestyle relay on Friday.

They clocked 1:37.82, behind the Netherlands (1:30.50) and Turkey (1:34.15), but placed 14th overall.

In fact, the Jamaica quartet initially placed fourth, but were later promoted at the expense of St Lucia, who were one of seven disqualifications in the 40-team event.

Williams also contested the men's individual 50m freestyle, clocking 23.23 seconds for third in his heat, but placed 51st overall out of 105 competitors. He was the second-fastest Carifta swimmer behind Lamar Taylor of The Bahamas, who finished 41st in a time of 22.38s.

Meanwhile, Dols, though not pleased with how things went with his individual events and the relay across the first two days, said he is looking forward to Atkinson's turnaround swim in the 100m breaststroke.

“I am not too happy with how I swam, I was hoping to be faster, but for the point I'm at in my season the results were within expectations,” said Dols.

“Alia's disqualification is definitely disappointing. I didn't see the video, but apparently the kick was there and there were a lot of DQs [disqualifications] for the same thing on that day, so they might just have emphasised it. However, I'm excited for her 100m breaststroke coming up as I know she will do well,” he added.