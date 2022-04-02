All eyes on Golden Wattle in Thornbird Stakes feature

Champion two-year-old from last season Golden Wattle headlines a good-looking field of eight fillies for the 29th running of the $1.75-million Thornbird Stakes feature, as the “Road to the Triple” continues with the seven-furlong (1,400m) event at Caymanas Park today.

Golden Wattle, trained by champion conditioner Anthony “Baba” Nunes, rose to the top of her peers after winning the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (one mile) last December and was crowned the champion two-year-old.

The three-year-old chestnut makes her seasonal debut here and does so in good nick. The distance of the Thornbird (seven furlongs) is well within her grasp and a third-consecutive win is waiting for this filly. Speed is present in abundance, and will favour Golden Wattle.

Golden Wattle, the champion two-year-old is difficult to oppose, and has proven herself, while her main rivals still have to prove themselves.

The Thornbird Stakes, a native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event for fillies only, is one of the major preparation races for the upcoming Classics. The event is positioned as the ninth event on the 10-race card with a post time of 4:50 pm. First race gets off at high noon.

Though just returning and has top weight of 57.0kgs, Golden Wattle has been well-trained for this event. The Lion Tamer–Golden Glory offspring last Saturday, March 26, galloped six furlongs (1,200m) in 1:16.1 beating stablemate Go deh Girl (1:16.2) in the process.

That morning spin is clear indication that Golden Wattle is ready to go. Of special note, Golden Wattle is the only horse in the line-up to have won three races. Tevin Foster will ride.

Prncsshootingstar, Silent Mission, Atomica and Outbidder are all in with equal chances of taking home this trophy race, and so an exciting finish is anticipated.

Prncsshootingstar ( Buzz Nightmare–Khalessi's Revenge) opened her three-year-old campaign on a winning note after dispatching rivals in the Hotline Stakes last month over six furlongs (1,200m). Prncsshooting made one move to win the event by a length and a half ahead of Silent Mission in a time of 1:14.3.

Based on the run, Prncsshootingstar should be able to get seven furlongs easily and, if unmolested on the front, could go all the way. In the Hot Line, Prncsshootingstar demonstrated some spunk. Shane Ellis has been called upon to do riding honours by Philip Feanny.

Silent Mission, who had finished second to Prncsshootingstar in the Hotline Stakes, is more suited to this extended trip. Savoy Stomp–Lady Mandi offspring progressing well in the mornings, with many onlookers silently confident that she will give a much-improved performance. With the bustling Dane Nelson riding for trainer Jason DaCosta, Silent Mission's chances are as good as any.

The Gary Subratie-conditioned Atomica is unbeaten in two career starts to date. The Nuclear Wayne–Honkeytonkville chestnut filly last raced on January 15 over six furlongs, winning by five lengths in a good time of 1:13.0.

Atomica has class and talent and has been burning at exercise with some exciting spins with clockers saying her Sunday morning gallop of 1:07.0 for five and a half furlongs (1,100m) with the last five furlongs (1,000m) down in 1:00.2 particularly impressive, as she was not full out.

Much is expected from Atomica, with seven furlongs just about right for this filly. Dane Dawkins remains in the saddle.

The interesting runner in the field is Outbidder, the record $6.1-million bay filly bred by Savoy Stomp out of the Graeme Hall mare Rumble. The DaCosta trainee justified her place as one of the top contenders among her gender heading into the native-bred three-year-old Classic campaign with an encouraging win in a Restricted Allowance II contest over seven furlongs on February 26.

Then Outbidder slammed rivals by 8 ½ lengths, winning in a moderate time of 1:28.3 for the distance backed by splits of 23.2 x 47.0 x 1:13.2. Outbidder has caught the eye at exercise but gives the impression that she is better off going longer than seven furlongs. In preparation for the Thornbird, Outbidder galloped 1:14.2 for six furlongs, looking real good in the gallop.

The field is completed by Rupunzel, F ly Messenger and A Gift From Ben.

Meanwhile, Horse of the Year Further and Beyond also makes his seasonal entry when he takes on rivals in the $1.2-million Saint Cecelia Cup. The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) has, unusually for this grouping, attracted 13 starters.

Although failing to win a Classic race last season, Further and Beyond was consistent and then in the latter part of the year he exploded to become the dominant force in local racing. Though drawn at post one, Further and Beyond is quite capable, and given his undoubted versatility to be with or close to the pacesetters and then strike in the lane.

The Blue Pepsi Lodge-Rumble progeny finds himself in a fierce encounter for his 2022 entry and will have to be at his best.

Further and Beyond should get stiff competition from the likes of Duke, God of Love, Race Car and Laban.

Duke, who had finished third way behind Oneofakind and Calculus in the recent seven-and-a-half furlong Chairman's Trophy, is going to appreciate this reduction in the journey and can be a factor. He is not to be left out of final calculations.

God of Love has progressed well under the care of Fitzgerald Richards, and his style of holding close to the leaders and then pushing forward in the straight is perfect for this encounter. God of Love has not raced this long in a while, but six and a half furlongs is not going to prove difficult for him as he has every chance of winning.

Race Car has won five of seven starts on local soil so far. The five-year-old had won on last in the class below at the Overnight Allowance over five furlong round in a time of 1:00.3. Although stepping up here to compete among top horses, Race Car has the class and talent to figure and is not to be denied a chance. Plus, Race Car is perfectly suited by the trip, and has proven himself at this level.

Laban came home third behind Patriarch and God of Love in the SVREL 5th Anniversary Trophy over five and a half furlongs on March 5. He returns refreshed, and given his consistency, is in with a shot.

ONES TO WATCH

Race 1) Sir Puddington/Out On A Limb/General Mubaraak

Race 2) Bruce Wayne/Dezzy The Genius/Nuclear Emma

Race 3) Uncle Frank/Storm/Blood Fire

Race 4) I Realise/Bugatti/North London

Race 5) K D Rocket/Basilicus/Weekend Jazz

Race 6) Rocket Lily/Great Britt/Letters in Gold

Race 7) Secret Emperor/El Cid/Great Trick

Race 8) Den Street/T Bardy/True Al Sky

Race 9) Golden Wattle/Outbidder/Atomica

Race 10) Further and Beyond/Race Car/God of Love