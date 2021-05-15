All four 100m champs on course for sprint double

ALL four 100m champions are on course to win the sprint double after qualifying for the finals of the girls' 200m on today's final day of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at National Stadium.

Class One champion Brandy Hall, Class Two champion Tina Clayton, Class Three winner Lavanya Williams and the Class Four champion Theianna-Lee Terrelonge made progress through yesterday's semi-finals.

However, there is a fifth athlete, Rusea's High's Aalliyah Francis, who is on both the Class One 200m and 400m finals, who could throw a wrench in the works and grab her own special double.

The tall, long-striding Francis looked supremely confident in both of her runs yesterday and it could take a major upset to deny her the double after she ran 24.11 seconds (-2.4m/s) to win her 200m heat.

Earlier in the day she ran a controlled sub-54.00-second time to win her 400m semi-final.

Hall qualified with the fastest time in the 200m yesterday, 24.06 seconds, while Vere Technical's Annalee Robinson ran 24.12 seconds, just behind Francis and Edwin Allen's Bethany Bridge who clocked 24.19seconds.

It would take a brave person to bet against Edwin Allen's Tina Clayton who was easy in her semi-final in 24.12 seconds (-3.6m/s), while Hydel's Alana Reid ran 23.98 seconds (-1.8m/s), Dejanea Oakley of Clarendon College did 24.02 seconds (-3.6m/s) and Serena Cole of Edwin Allen clocked 24.40 seconds (-1.8m/s).

In Class Three, Williams looks peerless after she cruised in 25.12 seconds (-2.3m/s), while Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel High ran 25.15 seconds (-2.8m/s), Habiba Harris of St Elizabeth Technical clocked 25.43 seconds (-0.9 m/s) and Briana Campbell of St Jago High set her mark with 25.31 seconds (-2.8 m/s).

Terrelonge looks well-poised and will be hard to beat in the Class Four final, managing 25.54 seconds (-1.0m/s) in the semi-finals yesterday.

Wolmer's Tiana Marshall, the 70m hurdles champion, is also a contender after running 26.18 seconds (-2.9m/s). Hydel High's Tihanna Reid, who was second in the 70m hurdles, ran 26.13 seconds (-1.0m/s), while Edwin Allen's Moesha Gayle was clocked in 26.19 seconds (-2.9m/s).

