Saving the day

Goalkeeper Andre Blake has rescued Jamaica countless times over the years. His bravery, shrewd anticipation and sensational shot-blocking ability have usually been at the centre of positive performances by the Reggae Boyz.

It was a similar story Wednesday evening in Costa Rica as Jamaica earned a 1-1 result, which gave them a valuable point — their first of the Concacaf final-stage World Cup football qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

While Jamaica conceded early through Jimmy Marin, it was Blake, solid as ever, who kept them in the game throughout the first half. And when the Reggae Boyz wrested the momentum after Shamar Nicholson's equaliser at the start of the second half, Blake ensured the hosts didn't sneak a goal against the run of play.

His biggest input came when teammate Junior Flemmings lost possession and the ball was fed to Costa Rica's Joel Campbell in front of goal. The former Arsenal attacker's point-blank shot was sensationally parried for a corner by Blake when most watching had expected the net to bulge.

The Jamaican goalkeeper, also the team captain, gave an almost nonchalant shrug as he recalled the moment.

“As goalkeeper I'm the last line of defence and whenever I'm able to make those saves I'm very happy, because a save like that can earn you a point or even three points if we had gone on to score again,” the 30-year-old player told the Jamaica Observer during a post-match interview.

“By making a save like that I give my team the best possible chance to win the game or get a point from the game. It's my job and once I'm out there representing myself, my family and the people of Jamaica I'll always continue to try my utmost best to do everything I can to put us in the best possible position to win or draw the game,” the Clarendon native emphasised.

The Jamaicans didn't make full use of Blake's heroics, missing multiple glaring opportunities, especially late on, in the pulsating contest at the National Stadium in San Jose.

After three matches Jamaica remain last in the eight-team points table with a single point after losing their previous two games. Costa Rica are ahead of them with two points.

Mexico, who lead with seven points, are followed by Canada (five), United States (five), and Panama (five), while Honduras and El Salvador are on two points each.

The Concacaf octagonal round of qualifying comprises eight teams playing in a round robin, home and away format.

The top three teams in the table will progress automatically to the 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-place finisher heading to an inter-continental play-off for one more spot in Qatar.

Faulty shooting aside, Blake expressed relief they were able to get off the mark.

“It was a gutsy performance and this is how it's going to be. It's a World Cup qualifier, we're trying to qualify for the biggest tournament on the planet, for me. The effort was there, I think we did a really good job, [and] we created numerous chances, but it was just unfortunate that only one went in. We're thankful for the point and we just have to keep going,” the goalkeeper, who plays for Philadelphia Union in the United States Major League Soccer, explained.

“It was just a little unfortunate to be honest, but that's football. The guys stuck to the task… and we can probably say we deserved to win, but [it is] a big point on the road against a very good team.

“We know what it's going to take [to qualify] and we also showed we have it within us. We, the people of Jamaica, whatever we put our minds to — with commitment and dedication and all of that — we can achieve,” Blake told the Observer.