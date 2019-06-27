All is not lost

MANCHESTER, England — West Indies young batsman Shimron Hetmyer has outlined both team and personal goals as the Caribbean men look to close out the ICC World Cup group stage over the coming week.

Though thrilling at times, the team has struggled to step up at key moments, gaining only three points from six games.

But heading into their final three preliminary contests they still have an outside chance of advancing to the semi-finals if they win them and other results are favourable.

That road starts with today's encounter against unbeaten India at Old Trafford.

“Right now we are taking it a game at a time and trying to finish the tournament on a high because you never know what could actually happen,” said the 22-year-old Guyanese-born cricketer.

West Indies have failed to win a game since their opening victory over Pakistan at Trent Bridge late last month. Hetmyer stressed the need to win games to boost team confidence.

“We have to take it one game at a time and push on from there. There's still cricket left to play so it's about getting our energy up in the dressing room and getting back to winning ways,” said the left-hand batsman.

The free-scoring Hetmyer is yet to register a hundred at the tournament despite getting promising starts on a number of occasions.

“I actually came in with the intention of getting off at least two hundreds, and it hasn't come as yet. There are still three games to go, so anything is possible, [and] I'm trying to do as much a I can for the team,” he noted.

In the West Indies' most recent game, in which they lost in nail-biting fashion to New Zealand, Hetmyer was well set on 54, scoring at better than a run-a-ball, and the team looked on course for victory, chasing 292 runs before a middle-order collapse broke the momentum.

Hetmyer was the first to go in a five-wicket flurry, tricked and bowled by a Lockie Ferguson slower ball while attempting a swat to the leg side.

“It was a bad time [to get out], but that's how I play, basically. That's my way of batting and my way of expressing myself. Some days it comes off, some days it doesn't, but at the end of the day it's about you believing in yourself and you believing in your abilities. Thanks to everyone in our dressing room who believe in me and give me the freedom to express myself in the way I do,” he explained.