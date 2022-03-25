All will be able to attend Carifta Games 49

The 49th staging of the Carifta Games will be open to all after the restrictions that would have barred those wanting to attend the Games were recently lifted by Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

Under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) people who were not vaccinated would not have been able to attend the event, but with the Act being repealed last week by the Government it has allowed for not only unvaccinated persons to attend but also increased the number of spectators who can be at the three-day event.

Mike Fennell, chairman of the local organising committee (LOC), made the disclosure while speaking on Wednesday at a press briefing at the offices of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).

“Consequent to the abolition of the Disaster Risk Management Act, announced by the prime minister, the local organising committee for the 2022 Carifta Games has revised its policy in regard to the requirements for participation, and in particular vaccinations for COVID-19.

“We are pleased to advise that no proof of vaccination for COVID-19 will be required from participants, including athletes, coaches and other support personnel, officials, representatives of the media, volunteers and spectators,” Fennell said.

But even while making the announcement Fennell cautioned against disregarding the safety protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

“We strongly recommend and encourage everyone to continue to practice all the standard safety measures such as good personal hygiene, wearing of masks and social distancing,” he continued.

Fennell also assured that the LOC will continue to do its part in ensuring the safety of all concerned and this would be done in conjunction with one of their partners for the games, Konnexx Services.

“We would like to also assure you that we will continue to sanitise all relevant areas at the athletes' village and the warm-up and competition facilities at the National Stadium. One of our partners for the games, Konnexx Services, will be undertaking this responsibility as part of our agreement,” he concluded.

