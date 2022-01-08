Allen, Bahadur top 2021 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition

In another exciting battle of tipping and betting, Ruddy Allen (Kool Kat) and Donald Bahadur (Sir Donald) emerged the overall champions in the 2021 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/ Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition.

Allen was crowned champion in the Most Wins category, while Bahadur finished tops in the Monetary category. Both tipsters were rewarded with prize money of $50,000 for their efforts at the Escape Bar & Grill in New Kingston on Thursday.

Allen led from start to finish to defend his title with 308 winners, 10 wins ahead of Anthony Allen (Gujurat), who produced a late surge to end on 298 winners. Gerald Reid (Reidy) was third with 296 winners and Jason Duncan (Jah Son) fourth, with 282 winners.

The other tipsters were Slip Saddle (281 winners), Sherdon Cowan (The General - 277 winners), Kingsley Gentles (The Genius - 270 winners), Leslie McLean (Hot Spur - 269 winners), and Bahadur (261 winners).

Meanwhile, in the Monetary category, Bahadur ended the year with $20,558 in what was a stellar display of betting as all other tipsters exhausted their quota.

Each tipster starts the year with a nominal figure of $20,000 to place their bets. They can bet a minimum of $250 per race day.

The competition offers quarterly prize money of $20,000 to the tipster, who accumulates the most money above $20,000. The tipster with the most wins at the end of the quarter also gets $20,000.

Bernadette Bishope (Miss Cookie) has replaced Slip Saddle for this season.