Allen, King sign with Kure water

Jamaican cricketers Fabian Allen and Brandon King are among players in the region who have landed partnerships with beverage and bottling distributor SM Jaleel & Company, during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). As part of the deal both players are required to brand their batting equipment with the Kure Oxygen Water labels during CPL games.

SM Jaleel is the distributor of Kure Oxygen in the Caribbean.

“It's a great opportunity to build my brand not only in Jamaica but across the region. It's definitely a confidence-booster being recognised and backed by such an established company in the Caribbean,” said top-order batsman King, who plays for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL Twenty20 (T20) competition.

“When my agent called with the idea of branding my bat with Kure Oxygen Water stickers I saw it as a unique way for them to get their name out there to the public and also for myself. CPL is something both young and old cricket fans enjoy, so I'm excited to work with them and have their support going into this tournament,” the West Indies player added.

All-rounder Fabian Allen, who plays for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL, also welcomed the association with the brand.

“I think it's a very good partnership for me, especially since it's one of my first sponsorships with a Caribbean brand. I'm still making my name on the international scene, but it's good to be recognised regionally. Kure Water is a healthy product and as an athlete I like to support brands like that,” he said.

“I'm still getting better and that's what excites me the most, because there is more to come. I'll continue to put in the hard work and hope to work with more brands from the region and internationally,” added Allen, who was last week named a member of the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup to be jointly held in United Arab Emirates and Oman, between October 17 and November 14.

“This is an incredibly exciting announcement for Fabian Allen, Brandon King and us at GGSM, as we partner with a leading Caribbean beverage company in a very competitive industry,” GGSM, the agency representing both players, stated in a release.

The Patriots and the Amazon Warriors are set to square off in the CPL semi-finals today at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. In the other semi-final contest, title holders Trinbago Knight Riders are to battle St Lucia Kings at the same venue.

The teams eliminated at the preliminary stage of the tournament were Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals.

— Sanjay Myers