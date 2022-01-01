Alvaranga ready for next step after World Short Course Champs experience

ZANETA Alvaranga seems well equipped to take her swimming to the next level.

At 17 years old she is the epitome of a determined, driven young woman who reaches for the gold standard with each swim.

That, coupled with the fact that her father and coach, Rory Alvaranga, always stresses the fundamentals — as well as the importance of responsibility, accountability and hard work — are among the reasons why she is already being touted as the one to take up the mantle from now-retired Alia Atkinson.

Alvaranga's debut showing at the recently concluded 15th FINA World Short Course Championship in Abu Dhabi added impetus to those claims, as the outing alongside Atkinson allowed her to grasp as much knowledge as possible from the five-time Olympian about her decorated career.

She believes the lessons learnt from seeing and rubbing shoulders with Atkinson and other world-class swimmers will assist her in future endeavors.

“The World Short Course Championship was an unbelievable experience. I not only got a chance to see what swimming really fast looks like but I also spoke to Alia, Sarah Sjostrom and other world class swimmers about their careers and what is required to get to their level.

“It's all about having a love for swimming and being dedicated to put in the necessary work, in and out of training. So, I just have to be patient and keep doing the things that have gotten me the successes over the years with a renewed focus,” Alvaranga, who is one of the youngest swimmers to represent Jamaica at the event, told the Jamaica Observer.

As Atkinson, 33, called time on her over a decade-long career at the end of the championships with her 50m and 100m breaststroke records of 28.56 and 1:02.36, respectively, intact, Alvaranga is just about ready to write a new chapter in her budding career.

Though she has represented Jamaica at numerous Carifta and Central American and Caribbean Confederation (CCCAN) Championships, copping many medals and age group records for the past seven years, being in the same environment with Olympians and World Record holders is something Alvaranga once only daydreamed about.

But having now had a taste of what the big league is like, the young sensation, who also has a World Junior Championships appearance under her belt, is now hungrier than ever to etch her name even higher in the annals of Jamaica's aquatic history.

“Getting to Alia's level will take some doing because she has been to five Olympic Games, has won a whole lot of medals in FINA competitions and is a World Record holder. So I have a long way to reach her,” the soft-spoken Alvaranga noted.

“She is a great swimmer and just being around Alia, talking to her and seeing how she prepares herself for competition have changed a lot for me.

“She also taught me how to keep calm and take disappointments in strides. So like I said, it's just about being patient and continue working on myself to improve my starts, turns and techniques,” she added.

That declaration of continuous improvements falls in line with Alvaranga's and her father's plans to reap better performances for the year ahead, especially with events like the Commonwealth Games and World Aquatic Championships, among others, well within her range.

The Immaculate Conception High School standout also has another year on the Carifta and CCCAN stages, which will undoubtedly prove invaluable in strengthening her prowess before making the transition to university.

“Obviously, I plan to swim much faster next year than I've ever swam before, and I am ready and willing to put in the work to achieve this,” Alvaranga, the aspiring computer engineer, said with some degree of confidence.

She continued: “I, like most kids, grow up hearing that 'If you want good, your nose have to run.' So if you want something you have to be willing to work towards it and push to achieve it.

“I have already set my mind on the fight because I know the pressure will come and, like Alia said, disappointments will come but I'm determined to take them in stride and rise above the circumstances.”

Those sentiments were echoed by her father and coach, Rory Alvaranga, who pointed out that with a clean bill of health and the extra effort in training, 2022 could be a very good year for not only his daughter but all Kaizen Swim Club representatives.

The three-year-old club boasts a number of the country's rising stars in Devaughn Robe, Kaheem Lozer, Akeem Alleyne and Kito Campbell, among others, who are all poised to make their mark on the world stage.

“The World Short Course Championship experience has no doubt provided a boost for Zaneta. She got a chance to see what real time fast swimming looks like and the training sessions that she has had since returning showed that she is a totally different athlete. She is more determined and is willing to put in more work, so her time in Abu Dhabi was definitely a win-win,” the elder Alvaranga told the Observer.

“She gained a lot from being around Alia, Keanan Dols and Sidrell Williams; and that wealth of knowledge she got even from her own observation is already helping her. She will continue to do what has worked for her and just work towards the other goals that she now has.

“So, one can only look to good health and continuous improvements in not only her, but all our swimmers as Kaizen Swim Club seeks to keep building champions in the pool and for life,” he ended.