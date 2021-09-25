Alves says he's sitting out the season but not retiring

Alves says he's sitting out the season but not retiringSaturday, September 25, 2021
|
Sao Paulo, Brazil (AFP) — Veteran Brazilian defender Dani Alves said yesterday that while he is not seeking a new club for the remainder of the current Brazilian season, he is not retiring from football.
After the 38-year-old right back terminated his contract with Sao Paulo on September 16, following a dispute over unpaid wages, he was linked with several other leading Brazilian clubs, including Fluminense, Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense.
The Brazilian transfer window closed yesterday.
Alves won trophies with Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as well as two Copa America titles with Brazil and a gold medal at this summer's Olympics, his 43rd career title.
He was adamant he was not retiring, adding the hashtags #ITSNOTOVER and #IWILLBEBACK to his Instagram post.
Alves won the Paulista championship with Sao Paulo last season, but the club owes him 11 million reais (about 1.8 million euros), according to the Brazilian press.
“I came to Brazil for a childhood dream, and the dream came true. Being champion with the club of your heart is priceless,” he wrote, before adding: “It's not about money, it's about values, it's about honesty, it's about character, it's about legacy.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy