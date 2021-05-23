Amy The Butcher rises early to claim Monday Morning feature

AMY The Butcher, the Patrick Fong-conditioned three-year-old grey filly, underlined her credentials for the upcoming 1000 Guineas with a powerful win in the $900,000 Monday Morning Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by apprentice Jordan Barrett, Amy The Butcher was always prominent from the start of the seven-furlong (1,400m) event as the far-striding filly raced in third spot behind Prince Marshall (Youville Pinnock) and Iannai Links (Jerome Innis) down the backstretch.

Approaching the half-mile (800m) turn, Amy The Butcher went in chase of Big Jule — who had picked up the lead leaving the five-furlong (1,000m) marker — before overpowering rivals in deep stretch to win the Restricted Allowance 11 (NW2) event by a length and three-quarters going away in the end.

Rusty, under Anthony Thomas, came with a late run against the inside rails in the final stages of the race to get second place, with Big Jule finishing in third place. The final time for the event was a reasonable 1:28.2.

Another Classic aspirant, Nuclear Noon, threw down the gauntlet ahead of the 2000 Guineas with a strong and exciting win in the three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event over seven furlongs.

With Robert Halledeen riding for owner Michael Bernard and trainer Anthony Nunes, Nuclear Noon came from behind to beat stable companion Go Deh Girl (Dane Nelson) by a length and a quarter in a time of 1:27.1. Another stablemate, Alimony (O'brien White), came home third.

Both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas races will be run on June 5. The 1000 Guineas is confined to fillies only, while the 2000 Guineas is for colts and geldings. Both races are over one mile (1,600m).

Racing continues on Tuesday with a nine-race card featuring the $1-million Labour Day Trophy, an Overnight Allowance event for three-year-old and upwards going seven furlongs. Top contenders are Excessive Force, Another Bullet, Double Crown and Uncle Frank.

First post is at 12:30 pm.

— Ruddy Allen